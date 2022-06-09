UNIVERSITY OF SIOUX FALLS
SIOUX FALLS — The University of Sioux Falls congratulates more than 600 students who made the Spring 2022 Dean’s List. To qualify, students must earn a term GPA of 3.5 or greater on a 4.0 scale.
• Rachel Boyer of Hudson. Major(s): Psychology and Sociology
• Brooklyn Brouwer of Armour. Major(s): Elementary Education and Special Education
• Hannah Ebert of Beresford. Major(s): Nursing
• Stephen Waltner of Freeman. Major(s): Chemistry Education and Secondary Education
• Ashley Fink of Marion. Major(s): Music Education and Communication Studies & Theatre
• Elizabeth Dannen of Chancellor. Major(s): Elementary Education
• Caleb Larson of Beresford. Major(s): Elementary Education
• Kennedy Goblirsch of Beresford. Major(s): Psychology
• Cassie Altwine of Crofton. Major(s): English Education and Secondary Education
• Brennan Moran of Dakota Dunes. Major(s): Biology and Psychology
• Jessica Mullins of Davis. Major(s): Social Work
• Anna Schroeder of Marion. Major(s): Art
• Rylee Hamling of North Sioux City. Major(s): Biology
• Katelyn Schaefer of Parker. Major(s): Nursing
• Aubrey Kilbourn of Parker. Major(s): Social Work
• Will Miller of Platte. Major(s): Business Administration
• Maddilyn Miller of Platte. Major(s): Exercise Science
• Megan Buckman of Yankton. Major(s): Nursing
• Abigail Newman of Yankton. Major(s): Radiologic Technology (AA)
• Abigail Spawn of Geddes. Major(s): Nursing
• Kathryn Spawn of Geddes. Major(s): Nursing
• Emma Deneui of Platte. Major(s): Theology & Biblical Studies
• Kamilla Pheifer of Platte. Major(s): Social Work and Criminal Justice
• Karleah Pheifer of Platte. Major(s): Business Administration and Accounting
• Kaetlyn Engebretson of Sioux Falls. Major(s): Nursing
• Peyton Hochstein of Scotland. Major(s): Social Work and Sociology
• Melissa Kroeker of Viborg. Major(s): Mathematics Education and Secondary Education
• Tecla Kramer of Creighton. Major(s): Nursing
• Kelsey Oswald of Yankton. Major(s): Pre-Nursing
• Perla Chavez Alarcon of Yankton. Major(s): Social Work
SOUTHEAST TECHNICAL COLLEGE
SIOUX FALLS — The following students have been named to the President’s List or earned Academic Honors for the Spring 2022 semester. The President’s List recognizes full-time (12+ credits), degree-seeking students who earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher. Academic Honors acknowledges degree-seeking students enrolled in 6-11 credits with a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher.
To view the list online, visit https://www.southeasttech.edu/news/2022/presidents-list_spring-2022.php.
Area honorees include:
• Beresford — Tyler Ferguson, President’s List; Matthew Hoffman, President’s List; Sierra Johnson, Academic Honors; Tyler Kropuenske, President’s List; Cameron Lohre, President’s List
• Centerville — Spencer O’Toole, President’s List
• Crofton, NE — Colby Zuhlke, President’s List
• Freeman — Cara Maske, Academic Honors
• Gayville — Krysta Erickson, Academic Honors
• Hurley — Tommy Wurtz, Academic Honors
• Menno — Avery Handel, President’s List; Jennifer Kotalik, Academic Honors; Sydney Simon, President’s List; Kirk Varud, Academic Honors
• Parkston — Jessica Bialas, Academic Honors; Tylee Neugebauer, Academic Honors
• Tyndall — Hannah Cuka, President’s List
• Vermillion — Nicole Behning, President’s List; Nicholas Harris, Academic Honors
• Viborg — Rose Ackerman, Academic Honors
• Wagner — Anna Ishmael, Academic Honors; Kelby Kafka, Academic Honors
• Yankton — Konner Cardoza, President’s List; Jared Cutler, President’s List; Hailee Gilbery, Academic Honors; Danae Miller, President’s List
