Shayna Kruse-Thoene, RN has been awarded the 2021 Award for Nursing Excellence at Yankton Medical Clinic, P.C.
Nominations for the award are submitted by the nursing staff and reviewed by a randomly selected award committee. Kruse-Thone has worked at Yankton Medical Clinic, P.C. as a float nurse for nearly three years.
“Shay goes above and beyond as a float nurse. She is always ready to jump into whatever position she is needed in,” one nominator said of Kruse-Thone. “Shay is the definition of a hard worker and YMC is lucky to have her.”
Kruse-Thoene was surprised at being selected for the award. “I’ve learned a lot about being a nurse while here at the clinic,” she continued “Everyone here deserves this award.”
The annual award was created in 2016 to recognize the contributions and hard work of nurses at Yankton Medical Clinic, P.C. and is presented during National Nurses Week May 6-12. Past winners include Barb Aman, Kristie Jensen, Carole Schulte, Jean Binder, and Linda Hoffman.
Criteria for the award include:
• Demonstrates honesty, integrity and dependability;
• Anticipates needs of co-workers, makes an effort to help others and willing to help other departments when needed;
• Shows kindness and compassion to all persons;
• Serves as a consistent, reliable resource for others;
• Viewed by peers as a knowledgeable, strong patient advocate with exceptional clinical and critical thinking skills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.