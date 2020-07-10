Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library this week:
Large Print
• The Book of Longings by Sue Monk Kidd, fiction
Adult Books
• The Inevitability of Tragedy: Henry Kissinger and His World by Barry Gewen, nonfiction
• Joy at Work by Marie Kondo, nonfiction
• Picturing the Past: South Dakota’s Historic Places by Jay D. Vogt, nonfiction
• Untamed by Glennon Doyle, nonfiction
• 28 Summers by Elin Hilderbrand, fiction
• The Cactus League by Emily Nemens, fiction
• The City We Became by N.K. Jemisin, fiction
• The Crystal Cave Trilogy by Susan Wittig Albert, fiction
• The Expanse Series (Books 1-8) by James S.A. Corey, fiction
• Framed by S.L. McInnis, fiction
• A Good Marriage by Kimberly McCreight, fiction
• Gunpowder Express by Brett Cogburn, fiction
• If I Never Met You by Mhairi McFarlane, fiction
• Invisible by Andrew Grant, fiction
• Kept Animals by Kate Milliken, fiction
• The Light After the War by Anita Abriel, fiction
• Lost Autumn by Mary-Rose MacColl, fiction
• Master Class by Christina Dalcher, fiction
• Mercy House by Alena Dillon, fiction
• The Mirror & The Light by Hilary Mantel, fiction
• The Misfortunes of Family by Meg Little Reilly, fiction
• More Than We Remember by Christina Suzann Nelson, fiction
• Separation Anxiety by Laura Zigman, fiction
• The Sisters Grimm by Menna van Praag, fiction
• Sorry For Your Trouble: Stories by Richard Ford, fiction
• The Summer House by James Patterson, fiction
• The Tender Thing by Emily Neuberger, fiction
• Three Hours in Paris by Cara Black, fiction
• The Town of Whispering Dolls by Susan Neville, fiction
• The Two Lives of Lydia Bird by Josie Silver, fiction
• Unspeakable Things by Jess Lourey, fiction
• The Wife and The Widow by Christian White, fiction
• The Words I Never Wrote by Jane Thynne, fiction
• Watching From the Dark by Gytha Lodge, fiction
• We Have Always Lived in The Castle by Shirley Jackson, fiction
• Writers and Lovers by Lily King, fiction
Audio CDs
• The Moonglow Sisters by Lori Wilde, fiction
• One Little Lie by Colleen Coble, fiction
Easy Reading Books
• Fairy Gardens: A Kid’s Guide to Gardening by Alex Kuskowski, nonfiction
• Hanging Gardens: A Kid’s Guide to Gardening by Alex Kuskowski, nonfiction
• 5-Minute Girl Power Stories, fiction
Junior Books
• Scary Stories for Young Foxes by Christian McKay Heidicker, fiction
Adult DVD’s
• Lost in America, nonfiction
Wonderbooks (read-along Children’s books)
• Balloons Over Broadway: The True Story of the Puppeteer of Macy’s Parade by Melissa Sweet, nonfiction
• A Computer Called Katherine: How Katherine Johnson Helped Put American on The Moon by Suzanne Slade, nonfiction
• Chocolate Me! by Taye Diggs, fiction
• Mixed Me by Taye Diggs, fiction
• Polar Bear, Polar Bear, What Do You Hear? by Bill Martin Jr, fiction
• The Pout-Pout Fish by Deborah Diesen, fiction
• The Proudest Blue: A Story of Hijab and Family by Ibtihaj Muhammad, fiction
• A Sick Day for Amos McGee by Philip C. Stead, fiction
• Two Speckled Eggs by Jennifer K. Mann, fiction
Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page.
