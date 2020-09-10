YHS Class of 1980
Yankton High School Class of 1980 will be holding their 40th class reunion on Friday, Sept. 25, and Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.
The Friday homecoming parade has been cancelled but football game is on with lottery style tickets, Friday night is at the Ice House starting at 6 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 26, is at the Elks at 7 p.m. There are two outdoor patios available Plan to order Charlie’s Pizza and some snack food. We will also be having 1980’s music so put on your dancing shoes!
Cost is $10 per person at the door.
Reunion T-shirts that have been pre-ordered and pre-paid will be available Friday night.
We are trying to get a number that may be coming please let us know (yes or no).
Classmates we are still trying to reach are: Jim Anderson, Kim Anderson, Robert Anderson, Renee Bormann, Bob Brende, Helen Byon, Bernie Christensen, Erik Folkestad, Will Lyons, Kelly McBroom, Mark Mitchell, Jim Nacke, Steve Thormodsgaard, Brian Ward, Sandy Elliott, Mike Bruce, Nancy Faucet, Jeff Holleman, Sharon Lewis, Ray Medema, John Schaefer, Bill Vennard, Terri Runge, Kevin Krueger, Patty Schieffer
WE ARE HOPING TO REACH EVERYONE!!
Contact Brenda Schurman Willcuts my email address is brendawillcuts@gmail.com or call/text 605-660-2927 may also text Kelly Sparks 605-660-1559 information also on the class Facebook page “Yankton High”
Friends of the Class of 1980 and teachers are welcome to come and celebrate 40 years with us!!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.