We put them to bed in early January and they sleep until late November, just after Thanksgiving. Then we go from one to the other and awaken them. They seem pleased to see us, as we are to see them once again.
They are awake and perhaps so are we. Awake to song and laughter and joyous expectation of the days to come. And, of course, the sharing of gifts.
We take them out of their boxes and wrappings and bring them to where they will live for the next several weeks. Charlie Brown and the rest of the Peanuts gang spend their time on a snow-covered wagon, skating, while nearby four children are roasting marshmallows. Charlie and gang are also on a countertop decorating a doghouse and in Vivian’s office singing Christmas carols.
At least a dozen Santa Clauses, all short and wide, look out upon the world from the top of a tall cabinet, while nearby on our old kitchen cupboard some bears are standing around doing nothing. On the kitchen countertop five children are laughing and baking and eating cookies, assisted by two small bears. And on a corner cabinet stand a family of four carolers, singing whatever Christmas song happens to be in your head.
Angels stand watch at various places, solemn and attentive. Except for the two on our fireplace mantel who are kissing. A snowman, with a silly grin on his face, is sitting on a rocking chair in our bedroom. While on our bed lies a young bear wearing a red scarf. But only during the day. At night he moves to a chair.
But they are not real, you say. And you would be right. And yet, there is life in them. For they are full of memories. Memories of Christmas times past. Memories of family and friends who have gifted us with their presence and their love. The smiling snowman, the solemn angels, the laughing children, the singing family, all remind us of love and goodness and joy. So, you see, they are real to us.
And what is real?
In the book of Genesis when God had finished creation, God declared it all good. Very good, God said, very good.
The Peanuts’ kids, the short and wide Santa’s, the lazy bears, the snowmen singing, all tell of love and goodness, of joy and hope. All tell of God’s intention, God’s hope for this world. A world full of good. That’s the real world.
When you say a kind word to another, write a check to help the poor, visit someone who is alone, encourage a child who is having problems, forgive someone who has hurt you, send a note to someone who needs a word of encouragement, that’s real.
Because that is the world God created. That is the world God intends. That is the world Jesus came to show us. A world where people take care of one another, where joy and laughter are common, where hope abounds. That’s the real world.
That one baby born in a barn in a town called Bethlehem was given to this world to show us what it is like to be real, to be a real human being.
So for the last fifty some years, come the day after Thanksgiving, we still go from one to another, open the box, remove the wrapping and awaken them so they can remind us once again of that which is good.
So yes, they are real.
On the floor close to our fireplace sit four large interactive snowmen. One with a dog and penguin, another with a dog, a third with two penguins, and one playing a piano. If you invite them, by pushing a button, they sing Christmas songs.
When our grandson, Benjamin, was about 4 or 5, riding in the back seat of the car, he was singing “Have a Holly Jolly Christmas.” His grandmother asked him, “Where did you learn that song? In school?” Benjamin replied,”At your house, Grandma.” He learned it from a snowman who is not real.
Right outside our front door, there is the Peanuts band. Lucy playing flute, Linus on keyboard, Charlie Brown on sax, and Snoopy strumming his guitar. Christmas music. Whatever song you remember, they remember. Whatever song is in your heart, they can play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.