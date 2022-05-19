ROY ANDERSON UNIT NO. 12 AMERICAN LEGION AUX.
Roy Anderson Unit No. 12 American Legion Auxiliary met May 16, 2022, with 2nd Vice President Dianne Bahn presiding. The meeting was opened with prayer, the Pledge of Allegiance, the ALA Preamble, and a moment of silence.
Six officers answered roll call. Eleven other members introduced themselves. There were also a number of guests present.
Minutes from the April meeting were approved. Treasurer’s report was approved on motion by Gloria Pibal, second by Sandy Johnson.
Reports: Membership — Members asked to update addresses and phone numbers before new books are printed. Girls State — A participant from last year will give remarks at the membership dinner on May 17. Poppies — Will be distributed on May 27-28. Members will volunteer to distribute poppies throughout the two days.
Mention made of the state convention to be held in Watertown June 16-19. Delegate names will be submitted to the state.
New Business: Annual reports have been completed and submitted. Committee assignments were announced for the 2022-23 club year.
Payment of a bill for flowers for the memorial service was approved.
With no further business to come before the members, meeting was adjourned.
The next meeting is June 20, 2022. Hostesses are Deloris Diede and Joan Schild.
Following adjournment, Janice DeJong and Marlys List conducted a memorial service honoring these members who have passed away during the year: Pat Keller, Mary Ann Larsen, Gladys Hasker, and Palma Rossman. Guests and members gave comments about the deceased members.
YANKTON REGIONAL AVIATION ASSOCIATION
Ten members of the Yankton Regional Aviation Association from Vermillion and Yankton held a litter cleanup day at Chan Gurney Municipal Airport on May 14 from 1:30-3 p.m. Litter was picked up along Peninah Street, 31st Street and Highway 81. Following the litter cleanup, the crew enjoyed an ice cream social with ice cream bars, ice cream sandwiches, and drumsticks. This cleanup was the ninth done around the airport.
Twelve members and guests of the Yankton Regional Aviation Association met for a potluck meeting on May 15 at 6 p.m. in the terminal at Chan Gurney Municipal Airport. Participants came from Menno, Vermillion and Yankton.
President Mark Westerman called the meeting to order. The upcoming Young Eagles event set for Saturday, June 11, at Chan Gurney Municipal Airport for 8 a.m.-noon was discussed. Kids ages 8-17 years old will be given a free airplane ride. John Lillevold volunteered to fly, Butch Becker will help with certificates, and Myles Tieszen will help where needed. John Lillevold suggested that we encourage the kids to donate an item for the food bank in exchange for the ride if they are able.
Mike Roinstad gave a brief update on airport projects that will be done this summer. One project is a joint seal and some concrete replacement of taxiway alpha. This work will involve some closures on the taxiway so pay extra attention to NOTAMS. The parking lot and entrance road to the terminal will also be rebuilt. This work will be a complete rebuild; however, access will be maintained throughout the project. Although the contracts are in place, start dates for these projects have not been finalized.
The next YRAA meeting will be a BBQ set for June 19 at 6 p.m. in the airport terminal at Chan Gurney Municipal Airport. For more information about the YRAA, contact Steve Hamilton at 605-665-8448 or skyhawk43v@gmail.com.
