PALMER COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The following students were named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Main campus in Davenport, Iowa:
• Mae Duba of Platte;
• Morgan Macleary of Tripp.
———
Jarod Mau of Elk Point graduated with a Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Main campus in Davenport, Iowa on Feb. 25, 2022.
Palmer College of Chiropractic, the first and largest college in the chiropractic profession, has campuses in Davenport, Iowa; San Jose, Calif.; and Port Orange, Fla.
IRENE-WAKONDA
3rd Quarter “A” Honor Roll
Grade point average of 3.50 or better with no grade below a “B”
• SENIORS — Bak, Jordan; Freeman, Willa; Heirigs, Sydney; Johnke, Dawson; Johnson, Mason; Knodel, Katie; Libby, Conner; Logue, LillyAnn; Mellem, Megan; Mork, Mckenna; O’Malley, Nora; Orr, Emma; Sees, Isabell
• JUNIORS — Broderson, Clay; Hill, Kyra; Pollman, Miles; Spurrell, Dashel
• SOPHOMORES — Anderson, Zoey; Flynn, Emerson; Hansen, Olivia; Hansen, Samuel; Kleinschmit, Kaden; Logue, Nadia; Mellem, Kaitlynn; Sees, Jenna; Thompson, Elsey; Van Beek, Brody; Wolfswinkel, Jacob
• FRESHMEN — Aune, Olivia; Boysen, Brock; Hansen, Jens; Hoxeng, Wyatt; Logue, Emma; Lyngstad, Brenna; Marshall, Emma; Orr, Hailey; Orr, Madison; Peterson, Madlyn; Rudd, Natalie; Wilcox, Logan
• 8th GRADE — Brockmueller, Addison; Johnke, Brody
• 7th GRADE — Hansen, Grace; Mellem, Jefferey; Sees, Gracie; Stockland, Jordan; Van Beek, Lanie
———
3rd Quarter “B” Honor Roll
Grade point average of 3.00 or better with no grade below a “C”
• SENIORS — Anderson, Christian; DuBois, Landon; Gouedard, Robin; Kirschenman, Allison; Logan, Jakob; Logue, Abby; Nakanishi, Haruka
• JUNIORS —Aune, Alexis; Backer, Ashlyn; Hansen, Ashlie; Hauger, Peter; Kleinschmit, Elyjah; Kribell, Kylie; Learing, Macie; Libby, Garrett; Logue, Elizabeth; Taylor, Kameran
• SOPHOMORES — McDonald, Quinn; Oien, Brendan
• FRESHMEN — Kuchta, Jett; Oien, Shelby; Olson, Jaksen; Watson, Brant
• 8th GRADE — Flynn, Quincey; Girard, Natalie; Hansen, Noah; Hoxeng, Savanna; Logue, Gianna; Mews, Lydian; Nielson, Rylee
• 7th GRADE — Healy, Cain; Muilenburg, Carter; Steeneck, Jackson; Swensen, Rory; Wolfswinkel, Ty
CHADRON STATE COLLEGE
CHADRON, Neb. — Chadron State College has announced that 341 students met requirements for the Dean’s List for Fall 2021 by earning at least a 3.5 grade point average. To qualify, students must have completed at least 45 credit hours, be enrolled in 12 credit hours of coursework, be seeking their first bachelor’s degree and have no incomplete grades during the semester. Hometowns listed reflect the student’s preferred home address.
• Samuel Tejral of Crofton, Neb.;
• Gabrielle Keiser of Crofton, Neb.;
• Thea Rosberg of Wausa, Neb.
