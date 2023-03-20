Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 met Saturday, March 18, at 7:30 a.m. for a hybrid meeting with three people at the Fryn’ Pan Restaurant and six people participating in the meeting via Zoom, one from Yankton, one from Yankton County, one from Sioux Falls, one from South Padre Island, Texas, and two from Tabor.
President Walter Rentsch called the meeting to order. Janice Stone gave the invocation and led the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag. Toastmaster of the Day was Jeremy Skrenes who conducted the meeting. Grammarian Roy Wilcox gave the word of the day, “infectious” which means spreading or capable of spreading rapidly to others. Walter Rentsch gave a 6- to 10-minute informational speech titled “Ireland,” and Pat Acklie-Roth gave a 7- to 9-minute speech from the Dynamic Leadership Pathway, Level 3, titled “Success through brave thinking.” Steve Hamilton conducted Table Topics by asking members to respond to various quotes. Jana Lane was the general evaluator and evaluated the meeting. Vernon Arens evaluated Walter Rentsch’s speech, and Janice Stone evaluated Pat Acklie-Roth’s speech. Presentations were given by ah counter Teresa Rentsch who reported on the use of filler words like ahs and ums; grammarian Roy Wilcox who reported on use of the word of the day “infectious” and good grammar, poor grammar, and use of unusual words or phrases; timer Jana Lane who reported on speaking times; vote counter Teresa Rentsch tallied votes for the best speaker, best evaluator, and table topics response; and Jeremy Skrenes who was the joke master.
Toastmaster of the Day Jeremy Skrenes presented virtual trophies to Pat Acklie-Roth for best speaker, Janice Stone and Vernon Arens tied for best evaluator, and Roy Wilcox for best table topics response.
The business meeting was led by President Walter Rentsch. Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 welcomes anyone interested in improving their speaking and leadership skills. For more information call 605-665-8448 or http://1294.toastmastersclubs.org or Facebook page “Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294.”
Guests are welcome to join meetings in person at the Fryn’ Pan or remotely via Zoom. You will need to download the free “Zoom” application to your computer, laptop, tablet, or smart phone and call a member of the club to get the link to join the meeting.
