NORTHEAST COMMUNITY COLLEGE
NORFOLK, Neb. — Northeast Community College in Norfolk has released the President’s Honor List and Deans’ Honor List for both full and part-time students for the Fall 2022 semester.
To be named to the President’s Honor List, students must earn a grade point average of 4.0 and be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours. Two-hundred-twenty-six students made the President’s Full-time Honor List this past fall semester. Students named to the Deans’ Honor List must have earned a grade point average of 3.75 or above and be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours. Two-hundred-fifty-five students were also named to the Deans’ Honor List.
Another three-hundred-fifty-four students named to the President’s Part-Time list attained a 4.0 grade point average while taking at least six credit hours, and one-hundred-twenty-four students named to the Deans’ Part-Time list earned a grade point average of 3.75 or above while taking at least six credit hours.
PRESIDENT’S HONOR LIST
Full-Time, Fall 2022
Following is a list of students, and their respective hometowns, named to the President’s Honor List for full-time students for the Fall 2022 semester at Northeast Community College. These students earned a 4.0 grade point for at least 12 credit hours.
• Creighton, NE — Dillon Arnold, Kathryn Kuhlman, Makayla Mitchell, Abigail Rafert, Lydia Roskeland.
• Crofton, NE — Andy Knapp, Kelsey Schroeder, Ethan Tramp.
• Hartington, NE — Calvin Christensen, Kendra Loecker, Jordyn Steffen.
• Laurel, NE — Trevin Boysen, Makayla Forsberg.
• Ponca, NE — Eric Kloster.
• Randolph, NE — Grace Nordhues.
• Wagner, SD — Sheridan Smejkal.
• Yankton, SD — Brodie Christensen, Victor Duarte.
DEANS’ HONOR LIST
Full-time, Fall 2022
The following is a list of students, and their respective hometowns, named to the Deans’ Honor List for full-time students for the Fall 2022 semester at Northeast Community College. These students attained a grade point average of 3.75 for the semester while being enrolled for at least 12 credit hours.
• Bloomfield, NE — Hudson Barger.
• Creighton, NE — Samuel Vortherms.
• Crofton, NE — Carter Arens, Jack Lange, Riley Sprakel.
• Hartington, NE — Blake Arens, Teagan Kneifl, Faith Stewart.
• Laurel, NE — Ella Hartung, Berniece McCorkindale.
• Ponca, NE — Chase Kastning, Hannah Wahls.
• St. Helena, NE — Carter Klug.
• Verdigre, NE — Ashley Edmisten, Emerson Randa.
• Wynot, NE — Karley Heimes.
• Avon, SD — Morgan Beeson.
• Dakota Dunes, SD — Jonathan Moreno-Rodriguez.
• Lesterville, SD — Tracy Kruse.
• McCook Lake, SD — Brittany DeVall.
• Yankton, SD — Brynn Wortmann.
PRESIDENT’S HONOR LIST
Part-time, Fall 2022
The following is a list of students, and their respective hometowns, named to the President’s Honor List for part-time students for the Fall 2022 semester at Northeast Community College. These students attained a grade point average of 4.0 for the semester while being enrolled for at least six credit hours.
• Bloomfield, NE — Summer Guenther, Madie Ziegler.
• Coleridge, NE — Delaney Hall.
• Concord, NE — Madison Borg.
• Creighton, NE — Jaycee Coutts, Jessica Hoffman, Matthew Johnson.
• Crofton, NE — Blair Jordan, Rebecca Leader, Abbey Maibaum, Rori Schmidt, Megan Tramp.
• Fordyce, NE — Makayla Bruce, Lexi Eickhoff, Kaylee Mauch.
• Hartington, NE — Jozie Becker, Kristine Becker, Ella Bowers, Holly Hoeppner, Sarah Karnes, Annika Kuehn, Grace Reifenrath, Sophia Reifenrath, Jay Steffen, Allison Wieseler, Grace Wortmann.
• Laurel, NE — Fischer Carson, Samantha Pehrson.
• Niobrara, NE — Samantha Beaudette, Kennedi Reynolds.
• Ponca, NE — Gracen Evans, Ellie McAfee, Mattie Milligan, Alyssa Schamp.
• Randolph, NE — Holly Lewon.
• St. Helena, NE — Colin Wieseler.
• Verdigre, NE — Bree Breithaupt, Karli Nielsen, Summer Vesely.
• Wausa, NE — Sam Aitken, Jaxon Claussen, Alexa Cunningham, Holly Johnson, Olivia Kuhlman, Claire Kumm, Kate Lundberg, Matthew Rumsey, Kilee Thorell, Sienna West, Addison Wynia.
• Wynot, NE — Emma Greninger, Amber Lawson, Courtney Pinkelman, Kayla Pinkelman.
• Mission Hill, SD — Mitch Roth.
DEAN’S HONOR LIST
Part-Time, Fall 2022
The following students, with their respective hometowns, were named to the Deans’ Honor List for part-time students for the Fall 2022 semester. These students attained a grade point average of 3.75 for the semester while being enrolled for at least six credit hours.
• Bloomfield, NE — Jamie Johnson.
• Concord, NE — Tyler Olson.
• Creighton, NE — Nickolas Christiansen, Mia Dartman, Kayla Key.
• Hartington, NE — Lacey Barnes, Kinslee Heimes, Liby Lange, Alivia Morten, Myrah Sudbeck.
• Laurel, NE — Madalynn Graham, Austin Hall.
• Newcastle, NE — Logan Castillo.
• Wausa, NE — Dylan Kuhlman, Alexis Munter, Addison Smith, Hadley Vanness, Hunter West.
• Wynot, NE — Carson Wieseler.
• Lake Andes, SD — McKenzie Snyder.
• Yankton, SD — Monique Lange.
NORTHWESTERN COLLEGE
ORANGE CITY, Iowa—Lauren Eidsness*, Macy Hajek* and Olivia Tennant, students at Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa, earned a spot on the Academic Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester.
The Dean’s List is comprised of students who have achieved a semester grade point average of 3.50 or above while carrying a minimum of 12 graded hours. This semester, 436 students qualified for the Dean’s List. Of them, 284 students earned a GPA of 3.75 or higher and are considered Collegiate Scholars, designated with an asterisk.
Eidsness* is a senior majoring in business administration/management and marketing from Yankton.
Hajek* is a junior majoring in psychology from Tyndall.
Tennant is a junior majoring in criminal justice from Yankton.
UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA-LINCOLN
2022-23 Fall Semester Deans’ List
LINCOLN, Neb. — More than 6,900 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students have been named to the Deans’ List for the fall semester of the 2022-23 academic year.
Qualification for the Deans’ List varies among the eight undergraduate colleges and the Explore Center. Listed below are the minimum requirements for each entity and the name of its respective dean or director. All qualifying grade-point averages are based on a four-point scale and a minimum number of graded semester hours. Students can be on the Deans’ List for more than one college.
College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, 3.75; Dean Tiffany Heng-Moss — College of Architecture, 3.75; Dean Kevin G. Van Den Wymelenberg — College of Arts and Sciences, 3.7; Dean Mark E. Button — College of Business, 3.6; Dean Kathy Farrell — College of Education and Human Sciences, 3.75; Dean Sherri Jones — College of Engineering, 3.5; Dean Lance C. Perez — College of Journalism and Mass Communications, 3.7; Dean Shari Veil — Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, 3.7; Dean Andy Belser — Explore Center for undeclared, pre-engineering, pre-health and pre-law students, 3.6; Senior Associate Vice Chancellor and Dean of Undergraduate Education Amy Goodburn.
Following is a list of area honorees, listed by hometown. Some international students are listed under their adopted hometowns in the United States. Some students chose not to be listed.
• Bloomfield — William Poppe, freshman, Dean’s List, Explore Center, undeclared undergraduate.
• Coleridge — Jersey Jansen, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness.
• Creighton — Katharina Rice, junior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences.
• Crofton — James Allen, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences.
• Fordyce — Brianna Hopping, junior, Dean’s List, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations; Chase Matthew Lammers, junior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness.
• Hartington — Sara Marie Burbach, junior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Maizie Saffron Christensen, junior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies; Hunter Gavin Heimes, junior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness; Aiden Lammers, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, electrical engineering; Dan Navarro, senior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, computer science; Matthew Rokusek, junior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, computer science; Willa Scoville, senior, Dean’s Lists, College of Journalism and Mass Communications and Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, advertising and public relations, and graphic design; Bennet Garvey Sievers, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Carissa Wintz, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Architecture, interior design.
• Laurel — Brianna Campbell, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness.
• Randolph — Jenna Marie Albers, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and early childhood education; Max Carlson, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, biological systems engineering; Abreanna Kaylynn Greiner, junior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, political science; Alexander John Schmit, senior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering.
• St. Helena — Leah Reichle, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Business, economics.
• Wausa — Taylor Dwain Kumm, junior, Dean’s List, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations; Ali Lundberg, freshman, Dean’s List, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, graphic design.
• Wynot — Kaylee Brooke Donner, junior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Trystan Augustus Heimes, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, construction management; Skyler Sudbeck, sophomore, Dean’s List, Explore Center, undeclared undergraduate.
• Avon — Cassandra Voigt, junior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, forensic science.
• Dakota Dunes — Elizabeth Morgan Clay, senior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and early childhood education; Kaitlyn Brailee Hutchinson, senior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, special education (7-12); Eric Paul Johnson, junior, Dean’s List, College of Business, economics; Kyla Michalak, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; William Blake Morales III, junior, Dean’s List, College of Business, marketing; Erica Olsen, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, construction management; Madeline Taylor Stout, freshman, Dean’s List, Explore Center, pre-health.
• Elk Point — Zoie Miller, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences.
• Gayville — Brett Pirak, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Business, finance; Derek Pirak, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness.
• Jefferson — Will Geary, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Business, finance; Cade Joseph Zeller, senior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, construction management.
• Lake Andes — Ciara Nelson, junior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, political science and environmental studies.
• North Sioux City — Adi Bogenrief, junior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; North Sioux City: Mia Grace Conley, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Business, business administration; North Sioux City: Annika Ellen Johnson, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; North Sioux City: Zachary Richard Masters, senior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, construction management.
• Yankton — Liliana Bozena Dannenbring, junior, Dean’s List, College of Business, marketing; John James Neu V, senior, Dean’s List, College of Business, actuarial science.
LEONA STASTNY
WINONA, Minn. — Congratulations to Leona Stastny of Yankton, who was named to the Fall Semester 2022 Dean’s List at Saint Mary’s University.
The list includes 419 undergraduate students who earned a grade point average of 3.60 or better on a 4.0 scale.
STEVEN JOHNSON
ROLLA, Mo. — Missouri University of Science and Technology announces the names of students who made the honor list for the Fall 2022 semester.
To be included on the honor list, students must have carried a minimum of 12 hours and had grade point averages of 3.2 or above out of a possible 4.0.
Honorees include:
• Elk Point — Steven Johnson, Geological Engineering, Senior
