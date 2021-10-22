Irene-Wakonda

1st Quarter

“A” Honor Roll

Grade point average of 3.50 or better with no grade below a “B”

Seniors: Freeman, Willa; Gouedard, Robin; Heirigs, Sydney; Johnke, Dawson; Johnson, Mason; Knodel, Katie; Libby, Conner; Logan, Jakob; Logue, LillyAnn; Mork, Mckenna; O’Malley, Nora; Orr, Emma; Sees, Isabell.

Juniors: Broderson, Clay; Hill, Kyra; Kribell, Kylie; Pollman, Miles; Spurrell, Dashel; Taylor, Kameran.

Sophomores: Anderson, Zoey; Hansen, Olivia; Hansen, Samuel; Logue, Nadia; Mellem, Kaitlynn; Sees, Jenna; Thompson, Elsey; Van Beek, Brody; Wolfswinkel, Jacob

Freshmen: Aune, Olivia; Boysen, Brock; Hansen, Jens; Hoxeng, Wyatt; Logue, Emma; Lyngstad, Brenna; Marshall, Emma; Olson, Jaksen; Orr, Hailey; Orr, Madison; Rudd, Natalie; Wilcox, Logan

8th Grade: Brockmueller, Addison; Girard, Natalie; Hoxeng, Savanna; Johnke, Brody; Logue, Gianna

7th Grade: Hansen, Grace; Mellem, Jefferey; Muilenburg, Carter; Sees, Gracie; Stockland, Jordan

“B” Honor Roll

Seniors: Anderson, Christian; Bak, Jordan; DuBois, Landon; Kirschenman, Allison; Mellem, Megan; Nakanishi, Haruka

Juniors: Aune, Alexis; Backer, Ashlyn; Dahlerup, Chase; DuBois, Torie; Haich, Ethan; Hansen, Ashlie; Hauger, Peter; Kleinschmit, Elyjah; Learing, Macie; Libby, Garrett; Logue, Elizabeth

Sophomores: Flynn, Emerson; Girard, Benjamin; Kleinschmit, Kaden; McDonald, Quinn; Ryan, Trevor; Thompson, Elsey

Freshmen: Brumbaugh, Kamrynn; Kuchta, Jett; Oien, Shelby; Peterson, Madlyn; Watson, Brant

8th Grade: Flynn, Quincey; Hansen, Noah; Logue, Bridget; Mews, Lydian; Tallman, Katelyn

7th Grade: D’Armond, Landon; Ganschow, Cayden; Larsen, James; Oien, Joseph; Sharples-Schmidt, Duncan; Steeneck, Jackson; Swensen, Rory; Van Beek, Lanie; Wolfswinkel, Ty

