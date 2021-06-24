BROOKE ANDERSON
FARGO, N.D. — Brooke Anderson, daughter of Beth and Jason Anderson, Yankton, received the North Dakota State University Presidential Award in the amount of $12,000. The Presidential Award recognizes students who scored a 32 or higher on the ACT and had a 3.5 or higher high school GPA.
Anderson will enter NDSU in the fall and plans to major in English. In high school, she was active in National Honor Society, symphonic band, acappella choir, marching corps and spring musical.
NORTHEAST COMMUNITY COLLEGE
NORFOLK, Neb. — Northeast Community College has released the President’s Honor List and Deans’ Honor List for both full and part-time students for the Spring 2021 semester.
To be named to the President’s Honor List, students must earn a grade point average of 4.0 and be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours. Some 200 students made the President’s Full-time Honor List this past spring semester. Students named to the Deans’ Honor List must have earned a grade point average of 3.75 or above and be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours. Two-hundred-sixteen students were named to the Deans’ Honor List.
Another 354 students named to the President’s Part-Time list attained a 4.0 grade point average while taking at least six credit hours, and 81 students named to the Deans’ Part-Time list earned a grade point average of 3.75 or above while taking at least six credit hours.
———
PRESIDENT’S HONOR LIST - Full-Time, Spring 2021
Following is a list of area students, and their respective hometowns, named to the President’s Honor List for full-time students for the Spring 2021 semester at Northeast Community College. These students earned a 4.0 grade point for at least 12 credit hours.
• Creighton — John Crockett, Haley Novacek, Abigail Rafert, Maycee Zimmerer.
• Hartington — Aspen Jansen, Owen Lammers.
• Laurel — Ryan Bathke, Makayla Forsberg, Lorna Maxon.
• Ponca — Evan Watchorn Newbrey.
• Randolph — Keaton Backhaus, Cindy Haselhorst, Jacob Svitak.
• St. Helena — Elizabeth Dodge.
• Verdigre — Savannah Wagner.
• Yankton — Trinity Fitch.
———
The following is a list of area students, and their respective hometowns, named to the Deans’ Honor List for full-time students for the Spring 2021 semester at Northeast Community College. These students attained a grade point average of 3.75 for the semester while being enrolled for at least 12 credit hours.
• Bloomfield — Kandise Fantroy, Robert Poppe.
• Creighton — Lydia Roskeland.
• Crofton — Abbey Maibaum, Brittany Tramp, Joshua Wubben.
• Fordyce — Lexandria Heine.
• Hartington — Jaron Kleinschmit, Turner Korth.
• Newcastle — Morgan Janssen.
• Niobrara — Logan Reynolds.
• Ponca — Grace Dorcey.
• Randolph — Brooklynn Gall, Carter Schnoor.
• Verdigre — Emerson Randa.
• Wausa — John Rosberg.
• Wynot — Emma Greninger.
• Avon — Josephine Jonas.
• Yankton — Keegin Bose, Camille Friedenbach.
———
PRESIDENT’S HONOR LIST - Part-time, Spring 2021
The following is a list ofarea students, and their respective hometowns, named to the President’s Honor List for part-time students for the Spring 2021 semester at Northeast Community College. These students attained a grade point average of 4.0 for the semester while being enrolled for at least six credit hours.
• Bloomfield — Kate Bruns, Keith Byerly, Angela Holz, Jaiden Johnson, Lauren Pinkelman, Alyssa White.
• Coleridge — Jersey Jansen, Matthew Nelson.
• Creighton — Braxton Brockhaus, Emily Carstens, Michelle Carstens, Samantha Crockett, Olivia Dartman, Averi Diedrichsen, Jace Hoferer, Cailen Moeller, Mallory Nielsen, Caitlin Shefl, Kendyll Tiedtke, Anna Tyler.
• Crofton — Cassie Altwine, Kaley-Ashton Einrem, Mayson Ostermeyer, Zachary Weber.
• Fordyce — Mataya Hochstein.
• Hartington — Laurel Driver, Beau Fleming, Olivia Hamilton, Chloe Heimes, Austin Jansen, Kurtis Kathol, Teagan Kneifl, Keanna Korth, Aiden Lammers, Elana Noecker, Charles Schroeder, Owen Sudbeck, Tate Thoene, Cadyn Uttecht, Brynn Wortmann.
• Laurel — Kaylee Donner.
• Newcastle — Isabelle Robinson.
• Ponca — Nayeli Cabrales, Cari Hughes.
• Randolph — Jenna Albers, Sydney Brunssen, Baylie Shearer.
• St. Helena — Elena Paltz, Amy Tramp.
• Verdigre — Brianna Hamilton.
• Wausa — Jennifer Clausen, Haley Hefner, Hannah Maurer, Kara Seagren.
• Wynot — Karley Heimes, Jack Kuchta, Kendra Pinkelman, Krystal Sudbeck.
• Yankton — Joey Dryden, Nicholas Severson, Holly Wells.
———
DEAN’S HONOR LIST Part-Time, Spring 2021
The following students, with their respective hometowns, were named to the Deans’ Honor List for part-time students for the Spring 2021 semester. These students attained a grade point average of 3.75 for the semester while being enrolled for at least six credit hours.
• Bloomfield — Ella McFarland.
• Creighton — Hannah Lemke, Easton Pavlik.
• Hartington — Cecelia Ponce.
• Laurel — Mckenna Leonard.
• Randolph — Bobbi Winkelbauer.
• Verdigre — Ashlyn Hamilton.
• Walthill – Terese Moniz.
• Lesterville — Tracy Kruse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.