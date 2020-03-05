Getting your newborn a Social Security Number is important. If your child is born in a hospital, the easiest way to secure a Social Security Number is when you give information for your child’s birth certificate. If you wait to apply for a number at a Social Security office, you may encounter delays while Social Security officials verify your child’s birth certificate.
When you give information for your child’s birth certificate at the hospital, you’ll be asked whether you want to apply for a Social Security Number for your child. If you say “yes,” you need to provide both parents’ Social Security Numbers, if you can. Even if you don’t know both parents’ Social Security Numbers, you can still apply for a number for your child.
There are many reasons why your child should have a Social Security Number. You need a Social Security Number to claim your child as a dependent on your income tax return. Your child may also need a number if you plan to:
• Open a bank account for your child.
• Buy savings bonds for your child.
• Get medical coverage for your child.
• Apply for government services for your child.
You can read more about Social Security Numbers for children at www.ssa.gov/pubs/EN-05-10023.pdf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.