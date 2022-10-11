Agriculture and the well-being of consumers will improve together with advances in sustainable farming, according to scientific experts from around the world who met in person and by teleconnections to exchange information during a conference in Odense, Denmark this past August. The conference was entitled: Public and Occupational Health in Sustainable Agriculture.

As one of several conference presenters, I had the opportunity to make the case that understanding behavior is central to agricultural producers’ profitability and well-being. Behaviorally healthy agricultural producers are more able to make sound decisions than troubled farm and ranch producers about how to maximize production and to undertake sustainable practices that regenerate the soil and protect other necessary assets to farm.

