PIERRE —The South Dakota Retailers Association Scholarship application is now available for students enrolled in post-secondary schooling during the fall of 2020.
The SDRA scholarship program is designed to assist students studying for a career in hospitality, business or trades, whether as an owner, manager, or employee. To be eligible for consideration, applicants must be currently enrolled or plan to enroll in a retail-related course of study at a technical school, college, or university in the fall of 2020.
Thanks to contributions from SDRA member businesses, in 2019, the association awarded funds to four students, in amounts ranging from $2,250 to $3,000. The program is named in honor of former SDRA Executive Director Jerry Wheeler, who started the program in 1992. Since then, the Association has awarded 252 scholarships, totaling $181,500.
If you know a hard-working student in South Dakota with big business dreams, South Dakota Retailers want to help them succeed and grow in our state.
Visit sdra.org/scholarships to download the application and view the full eligibility guidelines. Submission deadline is Monday, April 20, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.