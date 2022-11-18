Interchange, Inc. met on Monday, Nov. 14 at noon at Minerva’s. The meeting was called to order by President Dana Schmidt and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited. There were 12 members present. One member joined via Zoom.
Members were invited to make announcements. Rose Hauger, Yankton Area Arts, announced two upcoming holiday events, The Tour of Homes and The Crimson Door. Paula Tacke, Mead Cultural Education Center, shared upcoming events including the Hall of Trees. Dana Schmidt, Yankton Community Library, shared a collaborative event, Legos at the Mead. She also announced an author talk and art show by J. White. All three encouraged members to check their organization’s websites and Facebook pages for the most current announcements and open hours.
Hostess LaVonne Halvorsen shared a brief member spotlight and introduced the day’s speaker, Kerry Feilmeier, Executive Director of Heartland Society. Ms. Feilmeier shared some fun facts about Heartland. They are a unique facility because they are able to perform on-site surgery. They are constantly seeking new volunteers as they have 126 volunteer spots available each month!
The next Interchange meeting will be on Monday, Nov. 21 at noon at Minerva’s. Becky McManus will serve as hostess and the speaker will be Kara Osborn, Marketing Director and the Yankton Medical Clinic.
