Pastor Gary Westgard, a regular contributor to this page, died suddenly on Nov. 12. His monthly column would have been published on this page today (Friday).

These two poems were written by Pr. Carl Wilfrid, a seminary classmate and friend, the day after Gary’s death. Pr. Wilfrid wanted to honor his poet friend by “channeling” his style. The poem “Light” refers to a recent gathering of seminary classmates, one of a number of such gatherings in recent years, at which Pr. Westgard was always a valued leader. The poem “Tense” expresses Pr. Wilfrid’s own feelings, but much more so the feelings he imagines are found in Pr. Westgard’s wife, Vivian, and other family, in these difficult days.

