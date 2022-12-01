Pastor Gary Westgard, a regular contributor to this page, died suddenly on Nov. 12. His monthly column would have been published on this page today (Friday).
These two poems were written by Pr. Carl Wilfrid, a seminary classmate and friend, the day after Gary’s death. Pr. Wilfrid wanted to honor his poet friend by “channeling” his style. The poem “Light” refers to a recent gathering of seminary classmates, one of a number of such gatherings in recent years, at which Pr. Westgard was always a valued leader. The poem “Tense” expresses Pr. Wilfrid’s own feelings, but much more so the feelings he imagines are found in Pr. Westgard’s wife, Vivian, and other family, in these difficult days.
The Press & Dakotan extends its deepest condolences to Gary’s family and friends. He will truly be missed.
———
LIGHT
He was concerned
he would be
“hogging the spotlight.”
The previous two gatherings
we had asked Gary
to help us on the last day
find words to sum up our four-day experience.
He had done it well,
as we expected.
But this year,
wanting to get off to a good start,
we asked Gary to bat lead-off,
maybe write but surely read some poems
to spark our first conversations.
But Gary balked, hesitated.
He was concerned
he would be
“hogging the spotlight.”
Imagine! This gentle soul,
this unassuming, soft-spoken man of few words,
worried about “hogging the spotlight!”
He must be Norwegian, to have such a worry!
Now, as I reflect and ponder,
I think we so frequently gave him the spotlight
because we knew he wouldn’t enjoy it too much,
knew he would not soak up all the light,
but would reflect it back
to illumine our hearts, our musings.
Did God call Gary to be a pastor,
often in the spotlight,
because God knew Gary wouldn’t enjoy it too much,
would not soak up all the light,
but would reflect it back
so people could see God more clearly
in their own hearts, in their own experiences.
Now Gary, Rest In peace.
May light perpetual shine on you.
The spotlight!
God’s bright love!
Forever!
———
TENSE
(thinking of Vivian and all who love Gary)
I love you, Gary.
You have died; you are gone.
I know I should use past tense,
should say, “I loved you, Gary.”
But I cannot,
or perhaps will not
use past tense.
I am not ready to accept that you are gone.
Heck, I am not yet able to realize you are gone.
I cannot shift this quickly!
So, I use present tense as my protest against death.
