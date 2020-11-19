This year’s Mount Marty University Choir Christmas Vesper Service will be held at St. Benedict Parish (1500 St Benedict Dr., Yankton) on Sunday, Nov. 22, with performances at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Distanced Seating is limited to 130 at each performance. Tickets are NOT required.
Masks are recommended for the audience and will be worn by the choir.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.