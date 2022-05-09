BROOKINGS — Two former daily newspaper publishers — both of whom served as president of the South Dakota Newspaper Association — will be inducted into the South Dakota Newspaper Hall of Fame on May 13 during the 139th SDNA convention in Mitchell.
Jon Hunter succeeded his father and grandfather as publisher of the Madison Daily Leader and now joins both as a third-generation member of the Newspaper Hall of Fame. Hunter was publisher of the Daily Leader for 31 years before selling the newspaper and printing business in 2021. He was president of SDNA in 1996-97.
Mark Roby was born in Watertown, worked part-time as a sports reporter at the Watertown Public Opinion in high school and went on to a successful career in the corporate world before returning to Watertown in 2002 to be publisher of the Public Opinion. He retired as president and regional publisher of the Dakota Media Group (Watertown and Aberdeen newspapers) in 2017. Roby was president of SDNA in 2008-09.
“We are delighted to honor Jon Hunter and Mark Roby with induction into the Newspaper Hall of Fame,” SDNA President and Timber Lake Topic Publisher Robert Slocum said. “Both of them have contributed mightily to not only the newspaper industry, but to their communities and to our state as well. Jon and Mark set the standard for their dedication to quality community journalism and community newspapers.”
Plaques honoring members of the Newspaper Hall of Fame are displayed at the Anson & Ada May Yeager Hall at South Dakota State University. The SDSU School of Communication and Journalism has been home to the Newspaper Hall of Fame ever since the Hall was established in 1934. More information can be found at www.sdna.com/about.
The South Dakota Newspaper Association, based in Brookings, represents the state’s 113 weekly and daily newspapers. Every month, 574,000 consumers — 83% of South Dakota adults — read local newspapers in print and online, according to a statewide survey commissioned by SDNA and conducted by Coda Ventures in September 2021.
