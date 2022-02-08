LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) announced 17 proposals have been selected for funding in the sixth round of the County Bridge Match Program (CBMP). The program was created as a result of the 2016 Transportation Innovation Act (TIA), signed into law by Gov. Pete Ricketts in April 2016.
“Since the passage of the Transportation Innovation Act, NDOT has worked with our partners to develop and implement programs that encourage innovation and improves the overall transportation system,” said NDOT Director John Selmer. We all understand bridges have a vital function in providing for safe and reliable travel. This program along with the recent passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act recognizes that role and the resources required to sustain the state’s bridges.
The CBMP provides funding to Nebraska counties for the innovative replacement and repair of deficient county bridges. The sixth request for proposals (RFP) was announced in October, with $4 million available for distribution to counties across Nebraska. Proposals were submitted by 43 counties and included 134 bridges.
“This program was an experiment in how funding allocations from state resources can support best practices by local agencies and will continue to benefit future bridge management decisions,” said NDOT’s Kent Miller, a member of the County Bridge Match Program working group.
“The County Bridge Match Program continues to make a significant impact by investing in the infrastructure of our local counties,” said Mark Traynowicz, NDOT Bridge Engineer throughout the selection process. “Interest in the program remained strong again this year, with a large number of counties submitting proposals and a large number of bridges included in the proposals. Including this year’s selected bridges, the program has funded the replacement, repair, or removal of 340 deficient bridges since the first round of proposals were selected in January 2017.”
Since the program’s inception, the County Bridge Match Program has:
• Approved funding for 64 of the 70 counties that have submitted proposals.
• elected 123 proposals for funding to repair or replace around 340 bridges.
• Spurred and supported innovative best practices that have been used on some of the additional 485 bridges that have been replaced with county funds during the same time period.
The CBMP funds 55% of eligible bridge construction cost (up to $200,000) with counties providing a 45% match. The selected proposals include 20 counties and 38 bridges at a total construction cost of $14.4 million of which $4.3 million is from the CBMP. Selected proposals are listed on the NDOT website at: http://dot.nebraska.gov/projects/tia/bridge-match/.
Area projects include:
• Cedar County — C001411910: 5 miles west of Coleridge at stream: Replace Concrete Box Culvert
• Cedar County — C001413210: 1.2 miles east of Hartington at Bow Creek: Replace Concrete Slab
• Cedar County — C001423720P: 5 miles south of St. James at East Bow Creek tributary: Replace Concrete Box Culvert
• Knox County — C005430720: 2.5 miles west and 5 miles north of Verdel at Ponca Creek: Replace Concrete Slab
