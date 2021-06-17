YHS CLASS OF 1970
The Yankton High School Class of 1970 reunion will be held on June 25-27, 2021.
The schedule includes: “RMS Titanic: Enduring Fascination and Legacy” presentation by Christine Kuchler-Kehrwald, PhD, at the Kelly Inn Conference Center, June 25, at 1p.m.;
River’s Edge, June 25, at 6 p.m.; Riverside Park, June 26, at 3 p.m.; brunch: June 27 at 10:30 a.m.
Call 252-413-8026 for additional information on other planned activities.
NIELSON FAMILY REUNION
The Nielson Family potluck picnic will be held on Sunday, June 27, at the Irene Golf Course. It begins at noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.