Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library this week: June 5, 2021
ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “Ariadne” by Jennifer Saint
• “The Book of Lamps and Banners” by Elizabeth Hand
• “Cobblered to Death” by Rosemarie Ross
• “Confessions from the Quilting Circle” by Maisy Yates
• “Cross Hairs” by Catherine Hernandez
• “The Cottage on Lighthouse Lane” by Davis Bunn
• “A Dog’s Courage” by W. Bruce Cameron
• “The Echo” by Sarah Gailey
• “The Final Twist” by Jeffery Deaver
• “Find You First” by Linwood Barclay
• “Finished off in Fondant” by Rosemarie Ross
• “Glamour Girls” by Marty Wingate
• “Hour of the Witch” by Chris Bohjalian
• “The Jam and Jelly Nook: an Amish Marketplace Novel “ by Amy Clipston
• “The Kitchen Front” by Jennifer Ryan
• “The Man Who Lived Underground” by Richard Wright
• “The Museum of Forgotten Memories” by Anstey Harris
• “The Newcomer” by Mary Kay Andrews
• “Not My Boy” by Kelly Simmons
• “Starfish Pier” by Irene Hannon
• “Tiny Tales” by Alexander McCall Smith
• “West With Giraffes” by Lynda Rutledge
• “Who is Maud Dixon” by Alexandra Andrews
• “The Woman with the Blue Star” by Pam Jenoff
———
Nonfiction
• “The 80/80 Marriage” by Nate Klemp, Phd
• “An Anatomy of Pain” by Dr. Abdul-Ghaaliq Lalkhen
• “Anxiety at Work” by Adrian Gostick and Chester Elton
• “Betting on You: How to put yourself first and (finally) take control” by Laurie Ruettimann
• “Café Europa Revisited” by Slavenka Drakulic
• “Envisioning Exoplanets: Searching for life in the galaxy” by Michael Carroll
• “Exercised” by Daniel E. Lieberman
• “Guilty Admissions” by Nicole LaPorte
• “How to Date Your Wardrobe” by Heather Newberger
• “Hunting the Unabomber” by Lis Wiehl
• “Laziness Does Not Exist” by Devon Price, Ph.D.
• “The Other You” by Joyce Carol Oates
• “Plant-Powered Protein” by Nava Atlas
• “Ticking Clock: Behind the scenes at 60 minutes” by Ira Rosen
LARGE PRINT
• “Bronc Rider” by Stu Campbell
• “A Cowboy Turned Sheepherder” by Stu Campbell
• “Range Rider” by Stu Campbell
• “Top Hands” by Stu Campbell
AUDIO BOOKS
• “21St Birthday” by James Patterson
• “Every Vow You Break” by Peter Swanson
• “Leave the World Behind” by Rumaan Alam
• “Local Woman Missing” by Mary Kubica
• “Killing the Mob” by Bill O’Reilly
• “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett
YOUNG ADULT BOOKS
• “Guantanamo Voices (nonfiction graphic novel) Edited” by Sarah Mirk
• “My Hero Academia Volumes 1-5” by Kohei Horikoshi (Manga)
• “Namesake” by Adrienne Young
EASY READING BOOKS
Fiction
• “The Girl and the Dinosaur” by Hollie Hughes
JUNIOR BOOKS
Fiction
• “Baby-sitters Little Sister: Karen’s Roller Skates” by Ann M. Martin (graphic novel)
• “Baby-sitters Little Sister: Karen’s Worst Day” by Ann M. Martin (graphic novel)
• “Lucky Luke’s Hunting Adventures: Fish On!” by Kevin Lovegreen
• “Lucky Luke’s Hunting Adventures: Fishing Frenzy” by Kevin Lovegreen
• “Lucky Luke’s Hunting Adventures: Frozen Fun” by Kevin Lovegreen
• “Lucky Luke’s Hunting Adventures: Moose Mania” by Kevin Lovegreen
• “Lucky Luke’s Hunting Adventures: The Snake River Challenge” by Kevin Lovegreen
• “Lucky Luke’s Hunting Adventures: Winner, Winner, Turkey Dinner” by Kevin Lovegreen
ADULT DVDs
• “The Nest”
———
Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items” by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.