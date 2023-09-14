Plans are in place to begin the 42nd year of the ERTH Program on Saturday, September 23. The opening event will be a picnic at the large shelter at Fantle Memorial Park at noon.
Lessons of faith designed for adults with learning disabilities will begin on Saturday, October 7, at Riverview Reformed Church, 1700 Burleigh, at 1 p.m. Teachings this year are based on Biblical characters whose lives were changed by an encounter with God, Jesus Christ or the Holy Spirit, and a series of finding God in nature. Participating churches include United Church of Christ Congregational, St. Benedict and Sacred Heart Catholic Parishes, First United Methodist Church, St. John’s Lutheran Church and Trinity Lutheran Church. These churches provide some financial support, meeting space and assistance for social time. Teaching staff are members of some of the participating churches.
Each hour class includes prayer, music and scripture lessons on Saturday afternoons during the school year. Past participants include residents of Ability Building Services residential units, North Star Services of Bloomfield and individuals who live in their own homes in the greater Yankton area. Interested persons are welcome to attend the picnic or call JoAnne at (605) 665-9914 for further information.
Additional support for the program comes from Sacred Heart Monastery, Marty Council of the Knights of Columbus and contributions from participants.
Individuals who wish to participate are invited to the picnic or should contact one of the teachers prior to the first class on October 7. Teachers this year include Jane Walser, Marcia Olnes, Kwen Sanderson, Linda Balfany, Sister Kathy and JoAnne Dickinson. Others are always welcome to become involved as teachers and helpers.
