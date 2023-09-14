Plans are in place to begin the 42nd year of the ERTH Program on Saturday, September 23. The opening event will be a picnic at the large shelter at Fantle Memorial Park at noon.

Lessons of faith designed for adults with learning disabilities will begin on Saturday, October 7, at Riverview Reformed Church, 1700 Burleigh, at 1 p.m. Teachings this year are based on Biblical characters whose lives were changed by an encounter with God, Jesus Christ or the Holy Spirit, and a series of finding God in nature. Participating churches include United Church of Christ Congregational, St. Benedict and Sacred Heart Catholic Parishes, First United Methodist Church, St. John’s Lutheran Church and Trinity Lutheran Church. These churches provide some financial support, meeting space and assistance for social time. Teaching staff are members of some of the participating churches.

