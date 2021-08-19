TOASTMASTER CLUB 1294
Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 met Saturday, Aug. 14, at 7:30 a.m. for a hybrid meeting with five people at the Fry’n Pan Restaurant and four people joining the meeting via Zoom from Irene, Sioux Falls and Yankton.
The meeting was called to order by President Jeremy Skrenes. Jack Dahlseid gave the invocation, and led the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag. Toastmaster of the Day was Jana Lane who conducted the meeting. Grammarian Janice Stone gave the word of the day, “mea culpa,” which means “I’ve made a mistake” or “my bad.” Steve Hamilton gave an eight- to 10-minute speech from the Pathways Presentation Mastery project, level 1 with the purpose of re-searching a topic, titled “Yankee Doodle.” Jeremy Skrenes gave an informational speech titled “Club Success Plan.” Jack Dahlseid conducted Table Topics by asking members to talk about various aspects of county fairs, like favorite rodeo, animal show, carnival ride, food, etc. Vernon Arens was the general evaluator and evaluated the meeting. Iesley Stone evaluated Steve Hamilton’s speech. Presentations were given by ah counter Roy Wilcox who reported on the use of filler words like ahs and ums, grammarian Janice Stone who reported on use of the word of the day (mea culpa), good grammar, poor grammar, and use of unusual words or phrase, timer Marsha Dahlseid who reported on speaking times, vote counter Jana Lane and joke master Jeremy Skrenes.
Toastmaster Jana Lane presented virtual trophies to Steve Hamilton for best speaker, Iesley Stone for best evaluator, and for best table topics response it was a tie for Jeremy Skrenes and Jana Lane.
The business meeting was led by President Jeremy Skrenes. Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 welcomes anyone interested in improving their speaking and leadership skills. For more information call 605-665-8448 or http://1294.toastmastersclubs.org or Facebook page “Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294.”
Guests are welcome to join meetings in person at the Fry’n Pan or remotely via Zoom. You will need to download the free “Zoom” application to your computer, laptop, tablet or smartphone and call a member of the club to get the link to join the meeting.
YANKTON REGIONAL AVIATION ASSOCIATION
Twenty-two members and guests of the Yankton Regional Aviation Association met for a potluck supper on Aug. 15 at 6 p.m. in the terminal at Chan Gurney Municipal Airport. Participants came from Allen, Menno, Norfolk, Tyndall, Vermillion and Yankton.
President Alan Fenner called the meeting to order. Steve Hamilton gave the treasurer’s report. Members talked about attending the EAA AirVenture convention at Oshkosh, Wis. Denny Martens talked briefly about the crash of a Mooney in Victoria, MN, on Aug. 7. Jacob Hoffner talked about planning a flyout to Fagen Fighters WWII Museum in Granite Falls, Minn. The YRAA will be holding an airport breakfast on Sept. 19 at the Yankton airport. The Hartington Airport breakfast is set for Aug. 22 and will be conducted by Holy Trinity Grade School as a fundraiser. The Vermillion Airport breakfast is set for Aug. 29 and will be conducted by the Vermillion Lions Club as a fundraiser for the Senior Center.
The next YRAA meeting is set for Oct. 17 at 6 p.m. at Chan Gurney Municipal Airport.
For more information about the YRAA, contact Steve Hamilton at 605-665-8448 or skyhawk43v@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.