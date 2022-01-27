CROFTON, Neb. — St. Rose of Lima Catholic School parents, staff, students and volunteers will kick off their annual Catholic Schools Week celebration with a brunch, this upcoming Sunday morning, Jan. 30, serving from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the St. Rose Parish Center.
The menu will include ham, hashbrown bake, scrambled eggs, rolls and muffins, so the school encourages everyone to bring their families for this annual brunch, with proceeds all going to support St. Rose School.
The theme for this year’s festivities is, “Catholic Schools: Communities of Faith, Knowledge and Service,” which is fitting for St. Rose School, which was founded in Crofton in 1911.
Activities throughout the week will reflect this theme:
•On Monday, Jan. 31, the school celebrates community day, with a change war with proceeds going to benefit Crofton’s Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad as a way to give back to the community. The class that brings in the most donations will win donuts. Students will also dress for different decades on Monday, with each class assigned the 60s, 70s, 80s or 90s. There will also be community member faith sharing.
• On Tuesday, Feb. 1, students celebrate crazy sock day. The day will kick off with an all school Mass, and conclude with roller skating at Skylon Ballroom in Hartington.
• Students and staff will celebrate our nation on Wednesday, Feb. 2, sending cards of appreciation out for those who have served their country. This is also Western dress up day, and the school Mass that morning will be planned by St. Rose teachers.
• Thursday, Feb. 3 is vocations day, with students sending out cards to our priests and deacons. Students can dress in the jerseys of their favorite sports teams that day. The day will include a special St. Rose School alumni Mass in the morning, and there will also be Stations of the Cross for vocations.
• The week’s activities conclude on Friday, Feb. 4 with the final day for the change war, a teacher appreciation luncheon and a movie. Students can dress that day in attire of their future profession.
“We look forward to a fun week of activities celebrating Catholic Schools Week,” says St. Rose Principal, Jennifer Fiscus. “Parents are invited to attend the roller skating and the alumni Mass this week. We thank you for entrusting your children with our St. Rose School and staff to help them learn and grow in their faith and education.”
With the St. Rose annual Unity Supper and Grand Auction coming up on Sat., Feb. 12, with the theme as “The Great Outdoors,” anyone wishing to donate items for the grand or silent auction can list them or bring them to the CSW brunch on Jan. 30, or contact Wendy Wieseler for silent auction or Joyce Stevens or Beth Tramp for grand auction. Grain can be donated to the auction grain bank by calling Crofton Elevator or contacting Curt Arens at 605-660-3522. Supper tickets will also be for sale at the CWS brunch.
