Toastmaster Club 1294
Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 had an enlightening meeting, filled with fun & laughter this past Saturday, June 13, 2020 virtually on Zoom at 7:30 a.m.. President, Janice Stone, opened the meeting with enthusiasm & welcomed everybody, including guests, Wendy Mann & Brianna.
Kate Stutzman gave the invocation & led the Pledge of Allegiance. President Stone introduced Toastmaster of the Day, Pat Acklie-Roth, who with enthusiasm conducted the meeting. General Evaluator, Jack Dahlseid, announced his evaluation team, evaluators of the day & who they would be evaluating. Grammarian, Marsha Dahlseid, gave the word of the day, ”respect,” meaning admiration from someone, wishes, rights or tradition of others. Jana Lane, evaluated by Roy Wilcox, gave a very moving speech about Mother Nature and animals protection their young, 8-10 minutes. Laura Baca, evaluated by Steve Hamilton, gave details events leading up to and giving birth of her daughter, Dakota, 5-7 minutes. Both speakers gave excellent speeches. Jennifer Haich gave the times. Angela Mann led Table Topics with the theme of “The Movies.” Janice Stone, Marsha Dahlseid, Katie Stutzman, Jennifer Haich, & Wendy Mann gave great memories of movies. Inspirational General Evaluator, Jack Dahlseid, evaluated the meeting & call on Roy Wilcox & Steve Hamilton to give their evaluations on the speeches. Both evaluators qualified in the allotted time. Reports were given by Marsha Dahlseid, Grammarian: Jenifer Haich, Timer; & Janice Stone, Ah Counter. A joke was given by Jack Dahlseid. Best Speech was Laura Baca, Best Table Topic was Katie Stutzman, & Best Evaluator was Roy Wilcox. President Stone closed out the meeting.
Being a member of Toastmasters is a great way to start a Saturday morning. With our meeting being viewed on Zoom now, we have members joining who would not be able to attend in person, one from Texas. Guests are welcome. For more information call 605-665-8448 or http://1294.toastmasterclubs.org.
Yankton Morning Optimists
Yankton Morning Optimists met by Zoom on June 15 at noon. There were nine members and two guests in our Zoom meeting. Would be great to see more members on the calls! President Mary Milroy called the meeting to order. After the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer, discussion was held as to meeting times, and beginning in July meeting times will be noon on the first and third Mondays and 7 a.m. on the second and fourth Mondays. Hopefully that will provide more options for members to join the calls. The board met last Thursday and decided to stay with Zoom meetings through the month of July and will reconsider options of meeting in person at the July board meetings. I encourage member input as to meeting format, times, etc. Please let me know your thoughts. These are unprecedented times, and I want our club to stay active and connected.
At the board meeting on June 11, John Harris provided an update on the proposed fall Poker Run. The board unanimously approved the plan. This event will take place in conjunction with the fall Yankton RibFest. John Harris has agreed to chair and volunteers will be needed. This should be both a fun event and a fundraiser for the club. Thanks John!
Our updated bylaws were approved and signed by Optimist International. The OI District Governor Sally Damm-Norby has invited all members to attend the virtual Optimist International Convention on June 27-28. All first-time convention attendees can have their $35 registration fee paid by the District. If you are interested please let me know. They have some inspiring keynote speakers scheduled.
Lisa Berry introduced our program. Our speakers this week were Amanda and Dana from the Yankton Community Library. Amanda is in charge of the Summer Reading Program. This program is open for all ages with three divisions: age 3-5th grade, grades 6-12, and adults. The program works in conjunction with the school district so that reading minutes recorded will count for both programs. The summer program runs June and July and will be virtual/online. Registration is through Beanstack (the library’s online logging program). Once registered, a packet can be picked up at the library. The packet includes materials for the weekly crafts, a lanyard, and program information. Readers earn beads of different shapes and colors and can be collected on the lanyard. Prizes can be earned. Prizes can be earned. Every weekday has a different activity. Mondays are Teen and Child Challenges, Tuesdays and Thursdays are story times with finger play, songs and activities. Wednesdays are for crafts. Fridays are special performances. Most recently, The Big Bang Bubbles performed. More performances are scheduled. Theme this summer is “Imagine Your Story.”
Dana presented an update on the community library. In 2017 there were 509 programs with over 8,800 participants which was over one per day all year. Since March 15 due to COVID-19, the library has been closed to in-library activities. However, the library has been very busy. They have been doing curbside pickup and in April and May averaged over 500 requests per month. They have been doing extra cleaning, painting, training and webinars. Returned books are quarantined for three days and then wiped down with a bleach solution before being returned to the shelves. The library is beginning to take appointments for computer usage inside the building. Dana mentioned that Wi-Fi is available in the parking lot from about 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. There is truly something for everyone at the Yankton Community Library!
Dana and Amanda thanked the Optimist Club for the recent donation for the summer reading program.
John Lillevold and Beth Mikkelson are celebrating their wedding anniversary today. Congratulations!
Next meeting will be June 22 at noon by Zoom. Veronica Trezona will be the speaker and will give updates on the Yankton Literacy Council, Cramer Kenyon House, and the Market. There will be a member social/virtual happy hour June 29 at 5. Please join and enjoy a beverage of your choice.
———
Yankton Morning Optimists held a Zoom meeting on June 22 at noon. There were 8 members and 1 guest on the call. Following the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer our speaker was introduced. Veronica “Roni” Trezona updates us on a number of organizations. Roni spoke first about the Yankton Literacy Council. YALC’s mission is to affect change by improving individual literacy skills through the valuable use of trained volunteers and by expanding community awareness. YALC was formed in 1977, became part of United Way in 1987, and originally served clients of all ages. In 2016 YALC partnered with Cornerstone Career Learning Center to provide English as a second language classes for adults in the Yankton area. YALC now works mainly with youth under 18. YALC provides tutoring in math, science, and English and sponsors Math is Fun, and Reading is Fun. YALC began tutoring at Stewart Elementary School and in 2017 expanded to all 4 elementary schools and just last year expanded to Sacred Heart School. The coronavirus has curtailed some of their services as many of their clients do not have computer or internet access so they are currently only tutoring 1 student remotely. They will be holding a fundraiser at Pizza Hut on August 31. They plan to hold their annual book sale and Mrs. Claus story reading at the Yankton Mall this December. They are always in need of tutors and if you are interested, please contact Roni.
Market at the Meridian is open from 9am-noon every Saturday from May-October 1. There are many vendors this year and items include fresh vegetables, a variety of baked goods, eggs, succulent plants, arts and crafts, and photography. Unfortunately there are not any meat vendors as they are all currently sold out until January. There is often music by James Dean. Market will be open July 4th and they are planning Christmas in July and a Young Entrepreneurs in August.
Connecting Cultures is a group in Yankton that has recently been reorganized. This group is dedicated to increasing the awareness and acceptance of cultures in the greater Yankton community. They plan to host a Music at the Meridian in late July and a special food and music event at the Market this fall. Last year’s events were very successful and well attended.
The Cramer Kenyon House was built in 1866 and has been beautifully preserved and contains all the original furnishings. It is truly a living museum. Murder Mystery dinners are hosted and the next one is June 27. An Octoberfest will be held Sept. 17 from 4-9 p.m. Ben’s Brewery will be there with their special fall beers, brats and fixings, music and fun. Watch for more details and plan to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.