INTERCHANGE
Interchange met on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at noon at Boss’s Chicken & Pizza with 12 members in attendance. The meeting was called to order by President Dana Schmidt and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Two guests were introduced, Angie O’Connor and Lisa Yardley.
Paula Tacke from the Mead Museum announced that a traveling display by the Smithsonian Institute is currently at the museum, enhanced with some local historical items that relate to its theme. Sheila Kuchta, Avera Foundation, announced that the local support for Avera’s “Race for Cancer” will be held on the first Saturday in May. Dana Schmidt, Library Director, announced that the Yankton Community Library is celebrating 50 years in its current location, with special events on Feb. 10.
Hostess Sheila Kuchta introduced the guest speaker, Marty O’Connor. Marty owns Investigative Services in Yankton. He shared that he has often had interns who are Criminal Justice majors from USD and MMU. Some of the services that a private investigator can do are computer and cell phone forensics, keystroke logging, GPS tracking, homicide, traffic accident, and suicide reconstructions, fingerprinting and background checks, domestic issues such as child custody, civil and criminal case investigations, covert audio recording, bug sweeping, and locating missing persons. Marty gave many case examples of his work, and they were very interesting.
The next meeting of Interchange will be held on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at noon at Boss’s with Sheila Kuchta as hostess. The guest speakers will be Angie O’Connor and Mark Roosen, with a program entitled, “Wellness for Any Body at Any Age.”
TOASTMASTER CLUB 1294
Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 met Saturday, Feb. 4, at 7:30 a.m. for a hybrid meeting with five people at the Fryn’ Pan Restaurant and five people participating in the meeting via Zoom, one from Yankton County, one from Sioux Falls, two from Tabor, and one from Kansas.
President Walter Rentsch called the meeting to order. Teresa Rentsch gave the invocation, and led the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag. Toastmaster of the Day was Jeremy Skrenes who conducted the meeting. Grammarian Jana Lane gave the word of the day, “vigilant,” which means to be alertly watchful especially to avoid danger. Pat Acklie-Roth gave a 5-7 minute impromptu speech titled “Making It Thru.” Walter Rentsch gave a 5-7 minute speech from the Pathway Motivational Strategies, Level 3, with the goal to connect with his audience titled ”We Have Your Back.” Steve Hamilton conducted Table Topics by asking members to respond to impromptu statements. Roy Wilcox was the general evaluator and evaluated the meeting. Vernon Arens evaluated Pat Acklie-Roth’s speech, and Kevin Buhl evaluated Walter Rentsch’s speech. Presentations were given by ah counter Jana Lane who reported on the use of filler words like ahs and ums; grammarian Jana Lane who reported on use of the word of the day “vigilant” and good grammar, poor grammar, and use of unusual words or phrases; timer Teresa Rentsch who reported on speaking times; vote counter Teresa Rentsch tallied votes for the best speaker, best evaluator, and best table topics response, and joke master Jeremy Skrenes.
Toastmaster Jeremy Skrenes presented virtual trophies to Pat Acklie-Roth for best speaker, Kevin Buhl for best evaluator, and Roy Wilcox for best table topic response.
The business meeting was led by Walter Rentsch. Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 welcomes anyone interested in improving their speaking and leadership skills. For more information call 605-665-8448 or http://1294.toastmastersclubs.org or Facebook page “Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294.”
Guests are welcome to join meetings in person at the Fryn’ Pan or remotely via Zoom. You will need to download the free “Zoom” application to your computer, laptop, tablet, or smart phone and call a member of the club to get the link to join the meeting.
YANKTON GENERAL FEDERATED WOMEN’S CLUB
The Yankton Chapter of the General Federated Women’s Club met on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Boss’ Pizza and Chicken. The meeting was called to order by President Liz Lynch; followed by the Pledge of Allegiance, South Dakota Pledge and Mary Stewart’s Collect for Women.
Sandi Isburg and Emily VanDerhule presented the program on Home Health Care. They emphasized the number of services available in the Yankton area for those in need of assistance to remain in their homes as they age. A free-will donation was directed to Servants Heart Clinic to help pay for medications.
Minutes of the December 2022 meeting were approved as presented on motion by Peggy Schiedel. Secretary read communications received during the month.
Ruth Ann Dannenbring presented the Treasurers Report.
Committee Reports: Vicki Swensen presented the Leadership Program and mentioned future events including the 50th anniversary celebration for the library, a soup contest benefit, and the Dueling Pianos program at the Center. Hospitality Chair Ellen Rodenberg shared care and concerns of members. Membership Chair Vi Ranney presented information on up-coming GFWC fund-raising tours.
Old Business: Ruth Ann Dannenbring reported on club projects for December and January and thanked members who contributed. Projects included the tree decorated for the Mead display, providing items for a children’s decorating project, and delivering pies for the opening of the new traveling display at the Mead.
New Business: President Liz thanked members who volunteered to help at the Contact Center food pantry and asked for volunteers for the coming week. GFWC members will also volunteer to help with the Sack Pack project at Calvary Baptist Church on March 8th. President Liz also mentioned the GFWC State Convention to be held in Brookings and National Convention June 10-13 in Louisville, KY.
Initiation was held for new members DeeRhonda Anderson and Darlene Miller.
Members celebrating birthdays in January and February were recognized, and two guests were introduced.
Pauline Akland has volunteered to manage the GFWC Facebook page. Members are encouraged to visit and “like” the site.
Hostesses Jean Prater and Carol Becker provided door prizes of “loaves of love” for each attendee.
Our next meeting will be held March 4, 2023. The program is “Bookworms Gather” – Yankton Library. Hostesses are Pauline Akland and Judy Ray. Sharing and Giving will benefit the children’s reading program.
