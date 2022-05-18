Interchange met at noon on Monday, May 16, 2022, at Minerva’s.
The meeting was called to order by President Kathy Quinlivan and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Members were invited to make announcements regarding business and upcoming events. Sheila Kuchta from the Avera Foundation announced that raffle tickets were currently available for the Eden Fund Online Basket Raffle. Proceeds benefit residents at Avera Majestic Bluffs. Julie Amsberry from Yankton Area Arts announced their new exhibit May 20-June 28 titled “Tthe Art of Healing.” Paula Tacke announced that the Mead recently had two buildings moved from their old site to what will be Heritage Park near the Mead building. The Mead is also currently holding a Restore the Caboose raffle and the drawing for prizes will be June 5. Dana Schmidt from the Yankton Community Library announced that registration is open for the Summer Reading Program. The kick-off event for families will be on Monday, June 6 and the annual Cemetery Walk will be on Wednesday, June 8.
Lindsay Flannery, VP Patient Care Services from Avera Sacred Heart Hospital was the program hostess and presenter. Lindsay spoke about the 125th Anniversary Celebration of Avera Sacred Heart. She shared photos and history of the development of the Avera Sacred Heart campus as well as hard work and dedication from the Benedictine and Presentation Sisters that made it all possible.
The next meeting will be on Monday, May 23 at noon at Minerva’s. Tara Bartekoske will be the hostess. The speakers will be Julie Fleek and Jodi Smith from the Department of Labor to talk about their Youth Program, Career Launch.
