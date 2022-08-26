BUILD DAKOTA SCHOLARSHIPS
PIERRE — The eighth cohort of Build Dakota Scholarship Fund students will begin classes in August, helping to fill the gap of essential workforce needs for South Dakota.
Build Dakota aims to support students entering high-need workforce programs at South Dakota’s technical colleges to fill the state’s technical career fields with skilled professionals. The scholarships cover tuition and fees, books, equipment, and other related program expenses for eligible programs within nine high-need industry areas at South Dakota’s four technical colleges.
In-state and out-of-state students of all ages are eligible to apply. Scholarship applicants must be accepted into their approved program of interest. Recipients of the scholarship must enroll full-time, complete their educational program on schedule, and commit to stay in South Dakota to work in their field of study for three years following graduation.
This year, over 80% of scholars are backed by an industry partner, meaning these students are guaranteed a job upon completing their degree. Industry partners provide a match with scholarship dollars. In return, students commit to working for the industry partner for three years following graduation. With workforce recruitment challenges facing businesses across the state and nation, Build Dakota offers security and stability for businesses who invest in their workforce through the industry partner program.
Each technical college manages their own industry partner program, working with local businesses and economic development organizations to find future employment opportunities for Build Dakota scholars in high-need workforce areas. This cohort is supported by over $3.1 million in funding from industry partners across the state.
Applications for the 2023-24 school year open in January 2023. To learn more about the Build Dakota Scholarship visit BuildDakotaScholarships.com.
Area students are as follow, broken out by the institutions they are attending:
———
LAKE AREA TECHNICAL SCHOOL
• Alcester — Karla Bailey, Practical Nursing; Mason Manning,Custom Paint & Fabrication; Jason Wennblom, Diesel Technology
• Armour — Kandon Bialas, Building Trades Technology; Anna Bowers, Practical Nursing
• Beresford — Caden Aasheim, Diesel Technology; George Neuman, Automotive Technology
• Freeman — Jacob Swensen, Heavy Equipment Operator
• Hurley — Klayton Paetow, Diesel Technology
• Meckling — Drake Moser, Heavy Equipment Operator
• Yankton — Zachary Neu, Heavy Equipment Operator
———
MITCHELL TECH
• Armour — Madison Jones, Medical Laboratory Technology; Jordan Ziebart, Licensed Practical Nursing (LPN)
• Centerville — Malachi Brouwer, Electrical Construction & Maintenance
• Creighton, NE — Shane Farnik, Heating & Cooling Technology
• Freeman — Emmy Rumelhart, Medical Laboratory Technology
• Lake Andes — Bradley Dangel, Diesel Power Technology; Gavin Westendorf, Electrical Construction & Maintenance
• Marion — Timothy Epp, Diesel Power Technology; Gavyn Tieszen, Electrical Construction & Maintenance
• Parker — Carter Robertson, Precision Ag Technology
• Parkston — Noah Mohoney, Wi-Fi & Broadband Technologies
• Platte — Jaysea Biehl, Licensed Practical Nursing (LPN); Roger Duba, Heating & Cooling Technology; Joseph Kuipers, Electrical Construction & Maintenance; Kelby VandDerWerff, Architectural Design & Building Construction
• Scotland — Kalen Maruska, Heating & Cooling Technology
• Utica — Karson Bierle, Electrical Construction & Maintenance
• Wagner — Elias Joseph, Medical Laboratory Technology
———
SOUTHEAST TECH
• Beresford — Shawn Giedd, LPN; Sierra Johnson, Surgical Technology
• Gayville — Bobbi Bye, LPN; Katlin Potter, Surgical Technology
• Hartington, NE — Colin Potts, Civil Engineering
• Lake Andes — Taylor Gray, LPN
• Parker — Alexis Dominguez, LPN to RN Program
• Scotland — Addison Haase, Surgical Technology
• Tabor — Jacob Denton, Welding
• Volin — Conner Libby, Ag/Construction Diesel Technology
• Wagner — Allen Fobb, Mechanical Systems/Plumbing
• Wakonda — Mason Johnson, Construction Management Technology
• Yankton — Cole Heine, Automotive Technology; Jonathan Wenisch, Civil Engineering
