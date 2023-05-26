DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY
MADISON — A total of 559 full-time and 205 part-time students qualified for the President’s Academic Honors list for the 2023 spring semester at Dakota State University (DSU) in Madison.
The following full-time students achieved a grade point average of 3.5 to 4.0 to qualify for the honors list:
• Beresford — Alyssa Hartsock, Jackson Heiberger
• Dakota Dunes — William Lacroix, Blake Schmiedt
• Freeman — Tyler Brockmueller, Brooklyn Goosen, Caleb Ortman
• Hudson — Isabelle Bakker, Hannah Holden, Isaiah Nyreen
• Hurley — Gabriel Miller
• Marion — Tyler Orcutt
• Menno — Jesse Munkvold
• Parkston — Jacob Dundas, Lindsey Roth
• Platte — Kade Konstanz
• Scotland — Samantha Bouza
• Vermillion — Alexis Allgrunn
• Volin — Alison Logue
• Yankton — Alysha Davis, Kayle Diefenderfer, Samuel Kampshoff, Houston Mueller, Joshua Saylor, Davie Stanton, Caleb Todd
———
The following part-time students achieved a grade point average of 3.5 to 4.0 to qualify for the honors list:
• Vermillion — Tyler Kennedy
• Viborg — Spencer Wirth
• Yankton — Logan Van Winkle
UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA-LINCOLN
LINCOLN, Neb. — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln conferred a record 3,753 degrees during commencement exercises May 19-20.
The 3,669 graduates are from 59 countries; 47 states, the District of Columbia and Guam; and more than 240 Nebraska communities.
The Bob Devaney Sports Center hosted a ceremony for students earning graduate and professional degrees May 19; Memorial Stadium hosted a ceremony for undergraduates May 20; and the Lied Center for Performing Arts hosted a ceremony for law graduates May 20.
Chancellor Ronnie Green, who plans to retire at the end of June, delivered the keynote addresses during the graduate and undergraduate commencement ceremonies. JoAnn Martin, former CEO of Ameritas and longtime university supporter, posthumously received the 2023 Nebraska Builder Award during the undergraduate ceremony. Bob Kerrey, former Nebraska governor and former U.S. senator for Nebraska, received an honorary Doctor of Law during the ceremony. Nebraska Supreme Court Justice Stephanie F. Stacy spoke to the law graduates.
Following is a list of area graduates, listed alphabetically by hometown, with their college(s) and degree(s).
• Bloomfield: Adam Charles Johnson, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.
• Hartington: Serena M. Lammers, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts with high distinction. Lammers also earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with highest distinction from the College of Business.
• Hartington: Danyael Santiago Bensen Navarro, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science.
• Hartington: Willa Maia Scoville, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism with high distinction. Scoville also earned a Bachelor of Arts with high distinction from the Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts.
• Laurel: Trey Quinten Erwin, College of Architecture, Master of Architecture.
• Wausa: Lincoln Turner McPhillips, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
• Dakota Dunes: Elizabeth Clay, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences with distinction.
• Dakota Dunes: Kaitlyn Brailee Hutchinson, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
• North Sioux City: Zachary Richard Masters, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Construction Management.
• North Sioux City: Isabel Ann Stokesbary, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
• Vermillion: Peyton Georgia Larson, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
• Yankton: John James Neu V, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
For the full list of May graduates, visit https://go.unl.edu/grads-may23.
UNIVERSITY OF MARY
BISMARCK, N.D. — Area residents are among a record 940 students named to the 2023 Spring Semester Dean’s List at the University of Mary, in Bismarck. This number includes students in Mary’s undergraduate program and in adult education (University of Mary Online).
To qualify for the honor, traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.50 or better grade point average while carrying at least 12 credit hours.
Area honorees include:
• Ruby Ritchie — Elk Point
• Isabell Sees — Irene
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.