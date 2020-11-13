Dear Car Talk:
I tend to drive my cars “into the ground.” The exception being my minivan, which I bought to replace my Mustang GT after my twins were born.
Well, that van now has 275,000 miles on it. At 210,000, I had to decide whether to replace the motor (which had self-destructed) or move on. It was close, but I put a new engine in it.
Now the body and chassis are rusting apart. Although I could replace the entire front suspension, tires, exhaust system, hood, doors, front fascia and rear brakes, I think I may be reaching the end of the road with this van. But the AC and original alternator are still good!
Here’s my question: When should a person move on from a car? And what is the sweet spot between price and age of a car when buying a “new” used one?
— Lyle
I’d say the time to dump a car is at 209,999 miles, Lyle.
I’m all for frugality, but I think you overdid it by putting a new engine in a van with 210,000 miles on it. As you quickly found out, every other part of the van also had 210,000 miles on it and was also ready to self-destruct.
There’s no absolute answer we can give you to this question. It varies by car and by how it was engineered, driven and cared for. But I can give you some general guidelines.
If you get 150,000 miles out of a car, you’ve done fine. You’ve rung the bell and gotten your money out of the vehicle. If you get 200,000 miles, you’ve done more than fine.
So, if you get eight-10 years and 150,000 miles out of a car and something big goes wrong, no one is going to criticize you for trading it in or selling it and starting over at that point. And if you sell the car privately, you can still get some money for it, even with 150,000 miles.
If you decide to keep it at that point, understand that there’s a good chance it’s going to be less reliable in the future. When you’re buying a used car, I’d say the sweet spot is two-three years and 24,000 to 36,000 miles. At that point, lots of cars will have depreciated by about a third. Some more, some less. But with most new cars easily going 100,000 to 150,000 miles, you’re buying the majority of the car’s life, for a third off.
Plus, by buying a car that’s only two or three years old, you can often get the latest, or much of the latest, safety equipment. And most importantly, the first owner of the car won’t have had enough time to really grind his personal smell into the vehicle yet.
———
Got a question about cars? Write to Ray in care of King Features, 628 Virginia Drive, Orlando, FL 32803, or email by visiting the Car Talk website at www.cartalk.com.
© 2020, Ray Magliozzi and Doug Berman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.