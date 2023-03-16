TOASTMASTER CLUB 1294
Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 met Saturday, March 11, at 7:30 a.m. for a hybrid meeting with four people at the Fryn’ Pan Restaurant and five people participating in the meeting via Zoom, one from Yankton County, one from Sioux Falls, one from South Padre Island, TX, and two from Tabor.
President Walter Rentsch called the meeting to order. Steve Hamilton gave the invocation by giving two Irish blessings and led the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag. Toastmaster of the Day was Walter Rentsch who conducted the meeting. Grammarian Teresa Rentsch gave the word of the day, “speculate” which means to meditate on or ponder a subject. Vernon Arens gave a 5- to 7-minute informational speech using a visual aid titled “St. Patrick’s Day,” and Jeremy Skrenes gave a 5- to 7-minute contest speech titled “Right to Repair.” Roy Wilcox conducted Table Topics by asking members to respond to various quotes. Pat Acklie-Roth was the general evaluator and evaluated the meeting. Janice Stone evaluated Vernon Arens’ speech, and Walter Rentsch evaluated Jeremy Skrenes’ speech. Presentations were given by ah counter Kevin Buhl who reported on the use of filler words like ahs and ums; grammarian Teresa Rentsch who reported on use of the word of the day “speculate” and good grammar, poor grammar, and use of unusual words or phrases; timer Kevin Buhl who reported on speaking times; vote counter Janice Stone tallied votes for the best speaker, best evaluator, and table topics response; and Jeremy Skrenes who was the joke master.
Toastmaster of the Day Walter Rentsch presented virtual trophies to Vernon Arens for best speaker, Walter Rentsch for best evaluator, and Teresa Rentsch and Steve Hamilton who tied for best table topics response.
The business meeting was led by President Walter Rentsch. Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 welcomes anyone interested in improving their speaking and leadership skills. For more information call 605-665-8448 or http://1294.toastmastersclubs.org or Facebook page “Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294.”
Guests are welcome to join meetings in person at the Fryn’ Pan or remotely via Zoom. You will need to download the free “Zoom” application to your computer, laptop, tablet, or smart phone and call a member of the club to get the link to join the meeting.
INTERCHANGE
Don Kettering, Yankton County Commissioner, was the guest speaker for Interchange’s March 13, 2023, noon meeting, held at Boss’ Pizza in Yankton.
The meeting was called to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Vice President, Sherri Rodgers-Conti, opened the meeting by inviting Interchange members to share announcements regarding business news, opportunities, and upcoming events. Shelia Kuchta CFRE, Regional Director of Philanthropy at Avera started the announcements by informing members of an Avera Race Against Breast Cancer that will be also hosted in Yankton on May 13, 2023. Paula Tacke of Mead Cultural Heritage Center informed members of the monthly newsletter which contains a plethora of information on the happenings at the Mead. Also, Tacke shared about the upcoming Hunt the Leprechaun on March 17, 2023 from 4-8 p.m., and the next Feed Your Mind: Chris Vondracek “Dancing with Welk” is set for April 7, 2023, at noon. Next, Rose Hauger, Yankton Area Arts, shared the Yankton & Sacred Heart Middle School Art Show is still open through April 11. Linda Stephenson of Linda’s Angel Crossing shared a store update. Lastly, Sherri Rodgers-Conti reminded members to RSVP for the upcoming Candidate Forum on March 20, 2023 and the off-site visit to Yankton High School: CTE on March 27.
Patty Hojem, Yankton County Auditor, was the host for the Monday meeting. Patty shared an update of herself regarding her business and family happenings. Don Kettering, Yankton County Commissioner was the guest speaker for Monday’s meeting. Mr. Kettering focused his presentation on the Yankton County budget with focus areas that the Commissioners will be focusing on in the upcoming months. Mr. Kettering also shared information with members on state and federal mandates, juvenile detention, roads, and the prison. The presentation wrapped up with member questions.
The next Interchange meeting will be held at noon on March 20, 2023, at Boss’ Pizza. Interchange is hosting Candidate Forums, which are open to the public to attend with doors opening at 11:30 a.m., lunch at 11:45 a.m., and starting forums at noon. An RSVP for lunch will be required.`
