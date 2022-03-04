INTERCHANGE
According to Executive Director, Julie Amsberry, one of Yankton Area Arts Association’s main goals is to keep the arts alive in our community. She gave members an overview of the organization’s efforts as well as a preview of what lies ahead at the Feb. 28, 2022, Interchange meeting.
President, Kathy Quinlivan, opened the meeting with a reminder that Interchange scholarship applications are due April 1, 2022.
Paula Tacke, Mead Cultural Education Center, reminded members of the “Sit on It” collection of historic chairs and the Friday, March 4 Feed Your Mind noon program. Missouri National Recreational River Park Ranger, Dugan Smith will deliver his presentation “Buffalo Trunk” on Friday.
Yankton Community Library’s, Linda Dobrovolny, announced that COVID-19 rapid antigen tests provided by the state of South Dakota are available at the library. There is a limit of five per household per day. In addition, Friends of the Yankton Community Library are now collecting books and jigsaw puzzles for their sale on April 1-3, 2022.
Amsberry introduced her guest, Cheryl Beck, Limestone, who is currently the board president of Yankton Area Arts.
While many are familiar with the organization’s annual Arts Festival during Riverboat Days, Amsberry shared that Yankton Area Arts activities span the entire year. They include gallery exhibits, programming, advocacy and integration.
Some of YAA’s programming: Free kid’s Art Fest, summer arts camp, adult classes, and scholarships for YHS students and arts educators. Other activities include: summer concert series, community arts installations, and concert partnerships with other community entities.
Yankton Area Arts Association is housed in the historic GAR Hall at 508 Douglas Street. The location is open year-round with gallery exhibits, gift shopping, and its annual Crimson Door holiday shopping event. Members and the public may also rent the facility for events or private studio, music and art lesson space.
The organization is currently holding a Dollars 4 Doors fundraiser to enhance the front entrance of their GAR Hall home. The improvements include replacing the front doors, installing an awning, and replacing and repairing the south side entrance.
As they look to expand programming and keep the arts alive in Yankton, Amsberry shared that one goal is to hire another employee in the next year.
This coming Friday, March 4, 2022, Yankton Area Arts will host its first Friday Youth Exhibit reception.
The program on March 7, 2022, will be hosted by member, Emma Laird.
