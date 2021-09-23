KEYSTONE CHAPTER #33, OES
Keystone Chapter #33, OES, met at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at the Masonic Temple, Yankton. The meeting, presided over by Worthy Matron Sue Koepp, began informally with members sharing summer experiences.
Information for those attending Grand Chapter, Oct. 6-9, in Pierre, was presented by Secretary Carol Frey. The chapter voted to send a donation to the Kid’s Club in Avon.
The coin march was conducted with proceeds going to the Eastern Star home in Redfield. Birthdays and anniversaries occurring in August through September were commemorated.
Following the meeting, members gathered at Pizza Ranch Restaurant for a no-host luncheon.
The next regular meeting will be at the Masonic Temple in Yankton Saturday, Oct. 16, beginning at 10 a.m. A memorial service will be included in that meeting.
YANKTON GENERAL FEDERATED WOMEN’S CLUB
The Yankton Chapter of the General Federated Women’s Club met on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 at Hillcrest Golf and Country Club. The meeting was called to order by President Kathy Harens; followed by the Pledge of Allegiance, South Dakota Pledge and the Collect for Women.
Membership Chairperson Vi Ranney introduced 13 guests and new members to the club.
Members celebrating birthdays in September were recognized and the traditional birthday song was sung.
President Kathy Harens mentioned the welfare of members. Hospitality chairperson Ellen Rodenberg reported on a number of greeting and sympathy cards sent.
Cindy Filips, chairperson of the Conservation Committee presented information on projects by Keep Yankton Beautiful, including “Adopt Your Block,” by which residents tidy up their own vicinities.
Treasurer Sandy Battin presented the treasurer’s report. Liz Lynch moved to approve the report. Motion carried.
President Kathy Harens discussed the revised volunteer sheet. Each member will use the sheet to keep track of volunteer hours and monetary and in-kind donations during the month.
Pauline Akland presented a very informative lesson on the history and objectives of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs. The Yankton club has been in existence since 1895, and was originally named the 19th Century Club. Nationally, GFWC has been active in establishing free libraries, promoting changes through legislation, and sponsoring service programs dealing with domestic violence, arts and culture, and health and wellness.
Yankton GFWC is sponsoring bus tours as a way to raise funds for our various charitable projects. Vi Ranney, who is spearheading the project presented information on several up-coming trips.
Door prizes were awarded to Dee Carson and Vickie Swenson.
TOASTMASTER CLUB 6217
Toastmaster Rhonda Hart called to order the meeting of ASHH 6217 at 12:05 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 16 at 12:05 p.m. at Westside Park. Jan Schiferl acting as CPA, opened with an invocation followed by the flag pledge.
As grammarian, Sheila Ulrich presented her word of the day “exonerate”, meaning “clear from blame or relieve from obligation.”
Tera Spangler presented her speech “When My Style Meets Your Style,” her 3rd Pathways speech. She spoke of various types of communication styles. She feels her style is best called supportive and challenges us to examine our own style to help us become better communicators.
As Table Topics master, Gale Vogt asked Joyce Stevens, Sheila Ulrich, Steve Anderson, Rhonda Hart, Tera Spangler, Stan Sudbeck and Jan Schiferl questions to be answered using impromptu speaking skills.
Ashley Dimmer evaluated Spangler’s speech.
Stevens, as ah counter noted uses of unnecessary fillers. As grammarian, Ulrich noted effective words and phrases heard during the meeting. She also noted uses of the word of the day.
As General Evaluator, Anderson evaluated the meeting as a whole.
The best speaker award went to Tera Spangler. Best table topics award went to Stan Sudbeck. The best evaluator award winner was Ashley Dimmer. Toastmaster Hart adjourned the meeting at 12:55 p.m.
Avera Toastmaster Club 6217 meets each Thursday at 12:05 p.m. We welcome observers and guests! Contact us on our Facebook page www.facebook.com/ToastmastersClub6217 or call (605) 661-8356 for more information.
TOASTMASTER CLUB 1294
Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 met Saturday, Sept. 18, at 7:30 a.m. for a hybrid meeting with six people at the Fry’n Pan Restaurant and three people joining the meeting via Zoom, two from Yankton and one from Dakota Dunes.
The meeting was called to order by President Jeremy Skrenes. Jana Lane gave the invocation, and Skrenes led the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag. Toastmaster of the Day was Skrenes who conducted the meeting. Grammarian Steve Hamilton gave the word of the day, “niche,” which means a place, employment, or activity for which a person is best fitted or a habitat supplying the factors necessary for the existence of an organism or species. Janice Stone gave a 5-7 minute speech from the Pathways Presentation Mastery project, level 2 with the purpose of introduction of Toastmasters mentoring, titled “Gloryann.” Jack Dahlseid gave a 5-7 minutes speech from the Pathways Visionary Communications project, level 1 with the purpose of giving an ice breaker, titled “Stretching for Growth.” Skrenes conducted Table Topics by asking members to complete an open-ended sentence. Roy Wilcox was the general evaluator and evaluated the meeting. Angela Mann evaluated Janice Stone’s speech, and Dan Klimsch evaluated Jack Dahlseid’s speech. Presentations were given by ah counter Roy Wilcox who reported on the use of filler words like ahs and ums, grammarian Steve Hamilton who reported on use of the word of the day “niche” and good grammar, poor grammar, and use of unusual words or phrase, timer Marsha Dahlseid who reported on speaking times, vote counter Jana Lane who reported on the winners of the speech, evaluation, and table topics portions of the meeting, and joke master Jeremy Skrenes.
Luke Skrenes from Sioux Falls was a guest at the meeting. Toastmaster Jeremy Skrenes presented virtual trophies to Janice Stone and Jack Dahlseid who tied for best speaker, Dan Klimsch for best evaluator, and Sammi Hogue for best table topics response.
The business meeting was led by Skrenes. Sammi Hogue, Area 62 Director, spoke briefly about officially visiting the club at the Sept. 25 meeting. Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 welcomes anyone interested in improving their speaking and leadership skills. For more information call 605-665-8448 or http://1294.toastmastersclubs.org or Facebook page “Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294.”
Guests are welcome to join meetings in person at the Fry’n Pan or remotely via Zoom. You will need to download the free “Zoom” application to your computer, laptop, tablet or smartphone and call a member of the club to get the link to join the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.