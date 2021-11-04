Yankton Community Holiday Feast Returning Nov 4, 2021 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Yankton’s Community Holiday feast (a free holiday meal open to the public) will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 24, from 4:30-7 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 2407 Broadway.Organizers need you to make the holiday feast a success. You can volunteer, donate or join them for dinner.To donate turkey, dressing, pies, cash or volunteer to work, contact Donna Madson at 605-760-3170. Cash donations are being accepted at First National Bank of South Dakota at 332 Broadway, Yankton.Meal delivery will be available ONLY for shut-ins. Call 605-760-3170 by 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, if you are a shut-in and would like a meal delivered. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 3-Bedroom Townhouse. Must qualify by family size and income. Rent Updated 20 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Janitorial - Bomgaars Nov 4, 2021 Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesMichael RokusekSteven ListSentencing Postponed For VFW Embezzlement Case‘A Chance At Life’Hoffners Recognized As Yankton Citizens Of The YearMichael RokusekDaily Record: ArrestsGary SchmittPoll: Strong Support For South Dakota AG RemovalRalph Long Images CommentedLetter: Time To Clean House (32)Biden’s Mandate Madness Is Socialist Tyranny (27)Letter: Warning Flag (24)Letter: A Code To Live By (21)YSD Enrollment Goes Up; COVID Cases Dip (18)Point Of View: Is Wanting Liberty Selfish? (18)Letter: ‘The Ills We Do’ (17)Climate: The World At A Crossroads (17)Letter: Descended From King George III? (15)A Scandal Of Trusts (13)Some Movement On The Marijuana Front (12)Noem’s Activities (12)How The IRS Tax Reporting Proposal Would Impact You (11)Letter: Medicaid Expansion (10)Letter: ‘Diatribe’ (9)Paying China For The Rope To Hang America (6)Letter: Boundaries (5)South Dakota’s ‘Advantage’ (3)A New Use For The Mall, For Better And Worse (3)Letter: What Is A Constitutional Sheriff? (3)Natural Gas Prices To Soar (1)Letter: A Man Of Integrity (1)How many spam/potential span phone calls do you estimate you receive in a week? (1)Mountain Lions Becoming Normal Presence In Area, Authorities Say (1)‘A Chance At Life’ (1)Abbott Named USD Discovery District Interim President (1)Ryken Honored With United Way Volunteerism Award (1)Anti-vaccine chiropractors rising force of misinformation (1)Key takeaways as US sets Jan. 4 vaccine mandate deadline (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
