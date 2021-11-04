Yankton’s Community Holiday feast (a free holiday meal open to the public) will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 24, from 4:30-7 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 2407 Broadway.

Organizers need you to make the holiday feast a success. You can volunteer, donate or join them for dinner.

To donate turkey, dressing, pies, cash or volunteer to work, contact Donna Madson at 605-760-3170.

Cash donations are being accepted at First National Bank of South Dakota at 332 Broadway, Yankton.

Meal delivery will be available ONLY for shut-ins. Call 605-760-3170 by 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, if you are a shut-in and would like a meal delivered.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.