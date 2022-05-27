MITCHELL TECHNICAL COLLEGE
MITCHELL — A total of 348 students at Mitchell Technical College have been placed on the Spring Semester 2022 President’s List, according to MTC President Mark Wilson.
Of these 348 students, 127 earned a 4.0 GPA. High Honors-H2 (3.75-3.99) were awarded to 93 students and 128 students earned Honors-H1 (3.5-3.749). To be named to the list, students must earn a term GPA of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale and completed at least 12 credit hours of academic work during the semester.
Area students include:
• Alcester — Trevor Peterson, PAT II, H2
• Avon — MacKenzie Jager, MA II, H2; Jared Mudder, SCADA II, H1
• Dimock — Brianna Weber, AG I, H2; William Neugebauer, AG I, H2; Austin Bartelt, AG II, H1
• Freeman — Taylor Fransen, MA I, H2
• Geddes — Nate Whalen, ECM I, H1; Sage Antonsen, RN, H1
• Lake Andes — Maesa Dvorak, AG II, H2; Lance Soukup, ECM II, H1; Grant Petrik, SCADA II, H2
• Lesterville — Kail Vaith, AG II, H1
• Menno — Joshua Heckenlaible, AG I, H1
• Parker — Colby Olson, PAT I, H2; Laura Streff, SLPA online II, H1
• Parkston — Madison Stadlman, AG II, H2; Randy Fuoss, Power Sport II, H1
• Scotland — Cassidy Soukup, BUS MGT I, H2; Jasa Isaak, LPN, H2
• Springfield —Cole Bares, ECM II, H1
• Tyndall — Hunter Lindula, AG I, H1
• Vermillion — Brooke Assmus, Rad Tech II, H2; Haylee Radigan, Welding II - Machining & MFG, H2; Bryce Stockwell, WTT I, H2
• Wagner — Michael Ober, ADBC I, H2; Bradyn Lhotak, AG I, H1; Jacob Woods, HCT I, H2; Anthony Bruguier, HCT I, H1; Joshua Cimpl, Med Lab I, H2
• Wynot, NE — Cody Hansen, Electrical Util Substation, H1; Keenan Wieseler, Rad Therapy, H2
• Yankton — Jace Kapla, ADBC II, H1; Keely Schild, AOS 1, H2; Koby Schild, HCT II, H2; Roseanna Sawtell, RN
SOUTH DAKOTA MINES
RAPID CITY — South Dakota Mines has named 587 students to the Spring 2022 Dean’s List. To merit a spot on the Dean’s List, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for the semester. Full-time students must have earned a minimum of 12 credit hours for the term while part-time students must have earned between three and 11 credit hours that term.
• Crofton, NE — Connor Arens
• Dakota Dunes — Miles Byington
• Dimock — Chloe Wegehaupt
• Elk Point — Dylan Colt
• Hurley — Dustin Richards
• Parkston — Alec Hohn, Tanner Hohn
• Scotland — Isaac Lindskov, Tracy Herrboldt
• Vermillion — Tyler DeVelder
• Viborg — Anthony Nelson
• Yankton — Samuel Van Osdel. Cecilia Kouri, Samuel Herrboldt, Donald Bonneau, Tristan Redman
NORTHEAST COMMUNITY COLLEGE
NORFOLK, Neb. — Associate degree nursing and practical nursing students were recognized during a special ceremony at Northeast Community College in Norfolk recently with the presentation of their nursing pins and diplomas. In addition, the tradition of nursing students receiving their pins from family members or a close friend who have helped them along their journey was part of the ceremony.
Dr. Karen Weidner, director of nursing programs, congratulated the students on their determination, perseverance, and adaptability in their pursuit of the education at Northeast.
The nurse pinning observance is the culmination of the students’ initial journey of professional nursing education. It is a bridge from nursing’s past to nursing’s future and is a time-honored nursing school tradition. It also signifies the official initiation into the brotherhood and sisterhood of nurses.
The history of the pinning ceremony goes back to the Crusades of the 12th century. The modern ceremony dates back to the mid-19th century when Florence Nightingale was awarded the Red Cross of St. George for her tireless service to the injured during the Crimean War. To share the honor, she in turn presented a medal of excellence to her brightest graduates.
Each nursing school, at every level of education, has its own unique pin which is worn on the nursing uniform. The nursing school pin that graduates of the Northeast Community College’s associate degree nursing (ADN) and practical nursing program receive is symbolic of nursing’s heritage and tradition.
Three students were named Nebraska AHEC (Area Health Education Center) Scholars – Jared Bessmer, Osmond, Grace Jansen, Hartington, and Kylee Jipp, Plainview. The Nebraska AHEC Scholars Program is part of a national initiative that prepares health profession students who want to serve in rural or urban underserved areas of Nebraska to become leaders in the changing health care system.
Upon completion of the first two semesters of nursing studies at Northeast Community College, students are eligible to take the National Council of Licensure Examination (NCLEX-PN) to become licensed practical nurses. Students who hold a 3.0 grade point average in their nursing courses are eligible to complete the last two semesters of the Northeast program and take the National Council of Licensure Exam (NCLEX-RN) to practice as licensed registered nurses.
Students who graduate with an ADN are eligible to continue their studies for a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing. The general education courses for a Bachelor of Science in Nursing can be taken at Northeast Community College. The majority of the practical nursing students have chosen to continue in the associate degree nursing program at Northeast.
Thirty-seven students received their Associate Degree Nursing diploma and nursing pin. Area students included:
• Bloomfield — Jonathan Sahagun.
• Hartington — Grace Jansen.
• Laurel — Ashley Morten.
• Randolph — Sydney Brunssen.
• Verdigre — Mariah Vacha.
———
Thirty-eight students received their Practical Nursing pin and diploma. Area students included:
• Crofton — Abbey Maibaum.
• Hartington — Liby Lange.
• Wynot — Emma Greninger.
DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY
MADISON — A total of 514 full-time and 191 part-time students qualified for the President’s Academic Honors list for the 2022 spring semester at Dakota State University (DSU) in Madison.
The following area full-time students achieved a grade point average of 3.5 to 4.0 to qualify for the honors list:
• Alcester — Joshua Griffith
• Avon — Trent Raysby, Katey Wormsbecher
• Beresford — Alyssa Hartsock, Jackson Heiberger, Gabriel Traxler
• Freeman — Tyler Brockmueller
• Hudson — Samuel Bakker
• Jefferson — Schuyler Walchek
• Marion — Tyler Orcutt
• McCook Lake — Hannah Reiff
• Menno — Jesse Munkvold
• North Sioux City — Dominick Tureaud
• Parkston — Jacob Dundas
• Scotland — Hunter Kavanagh
• Springfield — Cheylee Nagel
• Vermillion — Evan Rasmussen, Sebastian Sereda
• Viborg — Spencer Wirth
• Volin — Alison Logue
• Wakonda — Colton Larson
• Yankton — Alysha Davis
———
The following area part-time students achieved a grade point average of 3.5 to 4.0 to qualify for the honors list:
• Alcester — Luke Christensen
• Pickstown — Megan Zephier
• Scotland — Samantha Honomichl
• Viborg — Jacia Christiansen
• Wakonda — Morgan Dalluge
• Yankton — Traia Hubbard, Steven Tow, Logan Van Winkle
BUENA VISTA UNIVERSITY
STORM LAKE, Iowa — Buena Vista University congratulates more than 500 students who were named to the Spring 2022 Dean’s List. Local students who were named to BVU’s Dean’s List include:
• Brenna Becker of Yankton;
• Audrey Ruda of Crofton.
The Dean’s List recognizes full-time students achieving a 3.5 grade point average or higher for the semester.
