Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 met Saturday, March 26, at 7:30 a.m. for a hybrid meeting with five people at the Fryn’ Pan Restaurant and eight people participating in the meeting via Zoom, two from Sioux Falls, three from Yankton, and one each from Tabor, South St. Paul, Minnesota, and South Padre Island, Texas.
President Jeremy Skrenes called the meeting to order. Teresa Rentsch gave the invocation and led the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag. Toastmaster of the Day was Janice Stone who conducted the meeting. Grammarian Jana Lane gave the word of the day, “apparatus,” which means a set of materials or equipment designed for a particular use. Mike Villanueva gave a 10- to 12-minute PowerPoint speech from the Dynamic Presentation Leadership Pathway titled “Smokey Pork Perfection.” Jeremy Skrenes gave 6- to 8-minute speech from the Presentation Mastery Pathway titled “Core Values.” Iesley Stone conducted Table Topics by asking members to describe three things they would buy at specific stores. Vernon Arens was the general evaluator and evaluated the meeting. Pat Acklie-Roth evaluated Mike Villanueva’s speech, and Kevin Buhl evaluated Jeremy Skrenes’ speech. Presentations were given by ah counter Walter Rentsch who reported on the use of filler words like ahs and ums; grammarian Jana Lane who reported on use of the word of the day “apparatus” and good grammar, poor grammar, and use of unusual words or phrase; timer Dan Klimisch who reported on speaking times; vote counter Steve Hamilton who reported on the winner for best speaker, best evaluator, and best table topics response; and joke master Roy Wilcox.
Toastmaster Janice Stone presented virtual trophies to Mike Villanueva for best speaker, Kevin Buhl for best evaluator, and Steve Hamilton for best table topic response.
The business meeting was led by President Jeremy Skrenes. The next meeting is set for April 2. Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 welcomes anyone interested in improving their speaking and leadership skills. For more information call 605-665-8448 or http://1294.toastmastersclubs.org or Facebook page “Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294.”
Guests are welcome to join meetings in person at the Fryn’ Pan or remotely via Zoom. You will need to download the free “Zoom” application to your computer, laptop, tablet, or smart phone and call a member of the club to get the link to join the meeting.
