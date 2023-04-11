Johnny Nash may have started his song with “I can see clearly now, the rain has gone,” but what about someone with cataracts. They cannot easily see “all the obstacles in their way”, and there are no “dark clouds that make you blind” like in the song, but cataracts do cause vision clouding.

Cataracts is the name given to the clouding of the lenses in the eyes. These lenses allow light to pass through the eye to the retina, where the signal is sent to the brain so we can perceive the world around us. Common symptoms of cataracts include blurred, clouded or dimmed vision. They can also make it more difficult to see at night or cause “halos” around lights.

