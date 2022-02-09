UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA-LINCOLN
LINCOLN, Neb. — More than 6,700 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students have been named to the Deans’ List for the fall semester of the 2021-22 academic year.
Qualification for the Deans’ List varies among the eight undergraduate colleges and the Explore Center. Listed below are the minimum requirements for each entity and the name of its respective dean or director. All qualifying grade-point averages are based on a four-point scale and a minimum number of graded semester hours. Students can be on the Deans’ List for more than one college.
• College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, 3.75; Dean Tiffany Heng-Moss.
• College of Architecture, 3.75; Interim Dean Sharon Kuska.
• College of Arts and Sciences, 3.7; Dean Mark E. Button.
• College of Business, 3.6; Dean Kathy Farrell.
• College of Education and Human Sciences, 3.75; Dean Sherri Jones.
• College of Engineering, 3.5; Dean Lance C. Perez.
• College of Journalism and Mass Communications, 3.7; Dean Shari Veil.
• Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, 3.7; Interim Dean Christopher Marks.
• Explore Center for undeclared, pre-engineering, pre-health and pre-law students, 3.6; Senior Associate Vice Chancellor and Dean of Undergraduate Education Amy Goodburn.
Following is a list of area honorees by hometown, with their year in school, college(s) and major(s). Some international students are listed under their adopted hometowns in the United States. Some students requested not to be listed.
• Bloomfield: Adam Johnson, junior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering.
• Coleridge: Jersey Jansen, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness.
• Creighton: Katharina Rice, freshman, Dean’s List, Explore Center, pre-health.
• Crofton: Quinn Paulsen, senior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness.
• Fordyce: Jackson Kendall Eickhoff, senior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, software engineering.
• Fordyce: Brianna Hopping, sophomore, Dean’s Lists, College of Arts and Sciences and College of Journalism and Mass Communications, political science, and advertising and public relations.
• Hartington: Sara Marie Burbach, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences.
• Hartington: Maizie Saffron Christensen, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies.
• Hartington: Hunter Gavin Heimes, junior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness.
• Hartington: Jessi Kleinschmit, senior, Dean’s List, College of Architecture, landscape architecture.
• Hartington: Justin James Lange, senior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural economics and agribusiness.
• Hartington: Willa Scoville, senior, Dean’s Lists, College of Journalism and Mass Communications and Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, advertising and public relations, and graphic design.
• Hartington: Owen Sudbeck, sophomore, Dean’s List, Explore Center, pre-health.
• Hartington: Carissa Wintz, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Architecture, interior design.
• Laurel: Kaylee Brooke Donner, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology.
• Laurel: Brian Lee Potts, senior, Dean’s List, College of Business, finance and economics.
• Randolph: Jenna Marie Albers, freshman, Dean’s List, Explore Center, undeclared undergraduate.
• Randolph: Alexander John Schmit, junior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering.
• St. Helena: Noelle Wieseler, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Business, business administration.
• Wausa: Taylor Dwain Kumm, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations.
• Wynot: Skyler Sudbeck, freshman, Dean’s List, Explore Center, undeclared undergraduate.
• Avon: Cassandra Voigt, junior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, forensic science.
• Dakota Dunes: Baylie Anne Bass, senior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, textiles, merchandising and fashion design.
• Dakota Dunes: Elizabeth Morgan Clay, junior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and early childhood education.
• Dakota Dunes: Samantha Elizabeth Drury, senior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, biochemistry.
• Dakota Dunes: Kaitlyn Brailee Hutchinson, junior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, special education (7-12).
• Jefferson: Will Geary, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Business, finance.
• Jefferson: Cade Joseph Zeller, junior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, construction management.
• Lake Andes: Ciara Nelson, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, political science and environmental studies.
• North Sioux City: Zachary Richard Masters, senior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, construction management.
• Parker: Morgan Elizabeth Bischoff, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, sports media and communication.
• Springfield: Mckenzie Carson, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences.
• Vermillion: Peyton Georgia Larson, junior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, political science and English.
• Wagner: Faithleigh Podzimek, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, anthropology.
• Yankton: Simon Hacecky, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences.
• Yankton: Emerson Lynn McClure, junior, Dean’s List, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, journalism, and advertising and public relations.
For the full Deans’ List, visit https://go.unl.edu/deanslist-fall21.
