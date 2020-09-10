Discovery Zone For Kids, a midweek program for children ages 4 through grade 6, meets on Wednesday night from 6:30-7:45 p.m. beginning Sept. 16 and running through April 28 at Discovery Church, Yankton. This program is open to the public.
If you would like your child(ren) to participate, register them at the table in the back of the worship center OR you may register at the website, discoverychurchyankton.org.
For more information, contact the church office at (605) 689-2211 or email discoverychurchoffice@gmail.com.
