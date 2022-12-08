Mount Marty University (MMU) invites the community to celebrate the sounds of the Christmas season at the 40th annual Vespers Concert to take place on Saturday, Dec. 10. Two performances will be held, one at 4 p.m. and one at 7 p.m. at Bishop Marty Chapel.
A snow date has also been set for Sunday, Dec. 11.
Featuring the talents of the Mount Marty Choir under the direction of Brandon Connell, Vespers tells the story of the birth of Christ through scripture and song.
“If you want to infuse your holiday and Christmas season with a renewed sense of beauty, community and hope, then you don’t want to miss this program,” Connell said. “We at Mount Marty love hosting the greater Yankton community for this program, and we’re eager to see everyone and to lift the entire community in song again this year.”
Once again, the Mount Marty band, directed by Todd Carr, will perform traditional Vespers music prior to the choral concert, starting at 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. “The Vespers service is a beautiful part of the Christmas season. Experiencing the music of the season at Bishop Marty Chapel is an indescribable joy,” Carr said.
The performance is free and open to the public. No ticket will be required for entry. Mount Marty University thanks the Yankton Benedictines of Sacred Heart Monastery for graciously sponsoring this event. South Dakota Public Broadcasting will record and televise this event at 10 p.m. CST on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24.
