Mount Marty University (MMU) invites the community to celebrate the sounds of the Christmas season at the 40th annual Vespers Concert to take place on Saturday, Dec. 10. Two performances will be held, one at 4 p.m. and one at 7 p.m. at Bishop Marty Chapel.

A snow date has also been set for Sunday, Dec. 11.

