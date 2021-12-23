Here in Yankton, Avera Sacred Heart Hospital has seen first-hand the enormous impact of volunteers as they join in unity to address community needs.
According to Elizabeth Healy, Infection Prevention and Quality at Avera, “Verona Bedrous is a go-to volunteer for Avera that is truly fearless and has such a big heart. Verona is very compassionate and knows that she has a lot to give back to our community in a number of different roles.”
Bedrous has been very involved with numerous community organizations such as Yankton Food for Thought, the Retired Senior Volunteer Program, and multiple Avera services such as Hospice, Employee Flu Clinics, and COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics. According to Carla Hummel, Director of Volunteer Services at Avera, “Verona has been a vital part of our Hospice Volunteer Team for over six years now. She has been so dedicated that she drove to Scotland for over two years to assist with a hospice case there. And currently she is piloting a Hospice patient visitation process at Avera Majestic Bluffs. The Hospice Team really values Verona’s involvement in what can sometimes be very difficult situations.”
Because of her dedication to community, United Way & Volunteer Services of Greater Yankton was honored to present Verona Bedrous with the December 2021 Volunteer of the Month Award.
We asked Bedrous to share more about her community volunteer efforts.
“I volunteer at Avera Hospice, Yankton Food for Thought, Mead Cultural Center, RSVP, The Clothing Closet and at Avera Vaccine Clinics.
Volunteer work is enjoyable because I have the opportunity to meet new people and learn about different services in the community.
My favorite experience is being a Hospice volunteer as it has enabled me to meet wonderful people and to be with some during their end-of-life journey.
For those who are considering volunteering, just do it. Try different areas of service and become aware of all the programs that need assistance.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.