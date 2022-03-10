INTERCHANGE
Interchange, Inc., met on Monday, March 7, at noon at Minerva’s. The meeting was called to order by President Kathy Quinlivan and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited. There were 10 members present.
Members were invited to make announcements. Julie Amsberry, Yankton Area Arts, announced that the current exhibit at GAR Hall is works by Yankton High School students. Paula Tacke, Mead Cultural Education Center, shared current activities including South Dakota trivia night on March 11, the current exhibit titled “Sit on It,” and the April 1 Feed Your Mind presentation given by Dall Wilson on the exodus of the Czech people. Dana Schmidt, Yankton Community Library, announced that the library is hosting a Winter Wizard Party for all ages on Thursday, March 10 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. to celebrate the completion of the Winter Reading Program. There are also COVID tests available to pick up at the library. Kathy Quinlivan announced that Mount Mary University Interchange scholarship applications are available and are due by April 1. She also announced that there will be openings for the Interchange Board of Directors in July. Members are invited to let her know if they are interested in serving.
Hostess Emma Laird introduced Pastor Jacqueline Hickox-Morgan, United Church of Christ pastor as the day’s speaker. Pastor Jacqueline shared her journey from childhood in the Netherlands to arriving in Yankton in February 2020 at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The next Interchange meeting will be on March 14 at Minerva’s. Lauren Hansen, United Way Executive Director, will be the speaker.
TOASTMASTER CLUB 1294
Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 met Saturday, March 5, at 7:30 a.m. for a hybrid meeting with seven people at the Fryn’ Pan Restaurant and three people participating in the meeting via Zoom, one each from Sioux Falls, Yankton and South Padre Island, Texas.
President Jeremy Skrenes called the meeting to order. Pat Achlie-Roth gave the invocation and led the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag. Toastmaster of the Day was Jana Lane who conducted the meeting. Grammarian Teresa Rentsch gave the word of the day, “compelled,” which means to be forced to do something. Jeremy Skrenes gave a 5- to 7-minute speech titled “Get Paid” in preparation for competing in the Toastmasters Area International Speech Contest on March 12. Vernon Arens gave a 3- to 5-minute speech titled “Rules to Go,” and Walter Rentsch gave a 3- to 5-minute speech titled “Honey BBQ” — both speeches were practiced in preparation of competing in the Toastmasters Area Tall Tales Contest on March 12. Roy Wilcox conducted Table Topics by asking members to respond to a variety of quotes and how they related to each participant. Jana Lane was the general evaluator and evaluated the meeting. Everyone participated in a round-robin evaluation of each of the three speakers. Presentations were given by ah counter Dan Klimisch who reported on the use of filler words like ahs and ums; grammarian Teresa Rentsch who reported on use of the word of the day “compelled” and good grammar, poor grammar, and use of unusual words or phrase; timer Steve Hamilton who reported on speaking times; vote counter Pat Achlie-Roth who reported on the winner of table topics portion of the meeting.
Toastmaster Jana Lane presented a virtual trophy to at Achlie-Roth and Dan Klimisch who tied for best table topic response.
The business meeting was led by President Jeremy Skrenes. The next meeting is set for March 12. Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 welcomes anyone interested in improving their speaking and leadership skills. For more information call 605-665-8448 or http://1294.toastmastersclubs.org or Facebook page “Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294.”
Guests are welcome to join meetings in person at the Fryn’ Pan or remotely via Zoom. You will need to download the free “Zoom” application to your computer, laptop, tablet, or smart phone and call a member of the club to get the link to join the meeting.
