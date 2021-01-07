Years ago I read about a man on a beach in Israel. He was watching a fisherman wading out into the water and casting a bell net. Time after time the neatly folded net billowed out in the air and fell precisely on the water as the small lead weights hit the lake at the same moment making a circular splash. But there was no catch of fish.
Then he heard another man on the shore shout, “Fling to the left.” And so the fisherman did and this time he was successful. For this is true: Sometimes a person standing on the shore, from a distance, can see the fish that are invisible to the one standing in the water.
There is a story like that in the Bible. Simon Peter said, “I am going fishing.” The others said, “We will go with you.” And then, at their work, on an ordinary day, in the morning light, Jesus stands on the beach. The boat is a hundred yards away. In the clear water Jesus sees a shadow of fish and says, “Cast your net to the right.” Success. Then John says, “It is the Lord.”
When we lived in Nebraska, we experienced a severe drought. Everyone prayed for rain and when it rained finally, many said, “It is the Lord.” Now, for sure, the rain, or the lack of it, can be explained scientifically, but one can also say, “It is the Lord.”
When two people come to the church to stand before their family and friends, to make promises for a lifetime, a legal document is signed according to the laws of the state, but we also say, “Those whom God has joined together …,” which is another way of saying, “It is the Lord.”
When I was in the hospital and my good doctor put three stents in my heart, I was glad for science and medical knowledge and dedicated people who do the work of healing, but I was also glad to say, “It is the Lord.”
Work and play, home and family, daily bread and all we need from day to day. It’s all sacred.
I visited a man in his home, many years ago. He was dying. He knew it. I knew it. We talked about his family, his work, what he enjoyed, what made him laugh. After a while he said, “I suppose we should talk about spiritual things.” Now I knew what he meant. But this too is true, we had already been talking about spiritual things. One’s life, is it not holy? One’s family, are they not a gift from God? One’s dying, is it not sacred?
There is a short story by William Faulkner, called “The Bear.” It is the story of a boy, Ike, 10 years old, who is invited to join the men who go hunting in the fall, to hunt quail and deer, and to see Old Ben, the legendary bear who roams the woods, an area of 100 square miles.
There is a scene in the book where Ike sees Old Ben’s footprints in the mud, and he realizes that the bear is near, present, for the woods around him are suddenly still, no sound but his own breathing. Ike doesn’t know if the bear is before or behind, whether far or near. He stands stock still, gun useless at his side, the taste of fear in his mouth, and abruptly he knows that the bear is gone. Ike tells his friend, Sam, who has hunted for years, of his encounter, “I didn’t see him, I didn’t Sam.” The old man replies, “I know it. He done the looking.”
There are times we sense God’s presence, and like the bear, we know “He done the looking.” Jesus was there, on that beach, but they did not know it was Jesus, until someone said, “It is the Lord.” Someone made testimony, and others heard and believed and saw. Believing is seeing.
There is no separation between secular and sacred. To look in the mirror is to see more than a reflection. We, with balding head, wrinkles or crooked nose, are made in God’s image. God will use us to do spiritual work, like taking care of our families, voting, giving money to feed the hungry, comforting a friend, making a meal for a neighbor, listening to grandpa’s stories for the umpteen time, or forgiving that stupid brother-in-law one more time. Small, good things. It’s all sacred.
For if it is true that in the beginning God created this world and made us in God’s image. If it is true that God came to us in Jesus. If it is true that when we die, God will raise us up from death to life. If all that we confess in faith is true, then this too must be true, that God is present in all of life, in every time, in every place. God does not show up when we invite God to show up. God is already present, already working, already paying attention to us. And so a task of the Church is to simply say when good things happen, “It is the Lord.”
There is a proverb from the country of Uganda, in East Africa: When the chicken is drinking water, it lifts its head to heaven. Even the chicken prays.
It’s all sacred.
