MADISON — A total of 594 full-time and 195 part-time students qualified for the President’s Academic Honors list for the 2022 fall semester at Dakota State University (DSU) in Madison.
The following area full-time students achieved a grade point average of 3.5 to 4.0 to qualify for the honors list:
Beresford — Alyssa Hartsock, Jackson Heiberger, Noah Turner
Dakota Dunes — William Lacroix, Blake Schmiedt
Freeman — Tyler Brockmueller, Brooklyn Goosen
Hudson — Isabelle Bakker, Hannah Holden, Isaiah Nyreen
Hurley — Beau Miller
Marion — Tyler Orcutt
North Sioux City — Devin Christensen
Parkston — Lindsey Roth
Platte — Andrew Vasek
Scotland — Samantha Bouza
Vermillion — Tyler Kennedy, Tyler Stolsmark
Viborg — Spencer Wirth
Volin — Alison Logue
Yankton — Alysha Davis, Samuel Kampshoff, Houston Mueller, Joshua Saylor, Davie Stanton
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Morningside University Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Chris Spicer announced the 471 students named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester of the 2022-23 academic year.
The Dean’s List recognizes Morningside students who achieve a 3.67-grade point average or better and complete at least 12 credits of coursework with no grade below a “C-.” Students that achieved a 4.0-grade point average are denoted with an asterisk (*).
The names listed in this release are of Morningside students in the surrounding area. To view the complete release online and see other Morningside news, visit morningside.edu/news.
Bloomfield, NE — Ella Wragge*
Crofton, NE — Tanner Arens*, Kelsey Schieffer*
Gayville, SD — Darien Rabe
Hartington, NE — Abbe Morten*, Gavin Potts*
Jefferson, SD — Ellie Wiese*
Laurel, NE — Kinsey Hall*
Tabor, SD — Mason Welker*
Vermillion, SD — Kade Kratz, Madison Treiber*
Morningside University is a private four-year liberal arts university with a beautiful 69-acre campus located in a safe and residential area in Sioux City, Iowa. Morningside’s educational programming is designed to meet the needs of undergraduate, post-undergraduate, and graduate students in an increasingly fast-paced world with over 65 majors and pre-professional programs, online graduate programs in education and nursing, and online bachelor’s degree completion programs. Learn more at morningside.edu.
Mount Marty University in Yankton is pleased to announce the Fall 2022 Dean’s List Honorees. The Dean’s List Honoree at Mount Marty University is defined as a full-time undergraduate student completing a full-time load of graded coursework with a minimum term grade point average of 3.5.
The fall 2022 Dean’s List honorees include the following local students:
Beresford, SD — Alana M Bergland, Pedro A Hernandez-Mejia, Nathaniel J Kropuenske, Aubrey M Twedt
Bloomfield, NE — Brynn M Bargman, Calvin B Dather, Bree K Eisenhauer, Brooklyn J Eisenhauer
Crofton, NE — Alexis M Arens
Elk Point, SD — Katelyn M Chytka, Calli J Davis
Fordyce, NE — Gabrielle E Goodrich
Freeman, SD — Josie L Fuhrmann, Madelyn J Heckenlaible
Gayville, SD — Quinn Fargo
Hartington, NE — Matthew A Becker, Kimberly M Borchert, Brian Santiago
Irene, SD — Emily L Dangel
Menno, SD — Carly S Herrboldt
Springfield, SD — Elita M Eastman
Verdigre, NE — Rachel Pavelka, Andrea B Sucha
Vermillion, SD — Jacob A Jensen
Volin, SD — Megan E Mellem
Wakonda, SD — Jaycee Fischer, Jordyn E Fischer
Wausa, NE — Abrielle O Nelson
Wynot, NE — Jacob M Wieseler
Yankton, SD — Eduardo E Arellano, Trenton M Dodd, Joseph M Gokie, Harlie A Hacecky, Brooklynn K Hakl, Raegan D Harper, Gary Hatfield, Raul Hluz, McKenzie L Johannsen, Jerah J Johns, Caid M Koletzky, Heinrich Lindeque, Keaton J List, Christa J Lotz, Andrea C Maggioni, Ernest Martinez, Ivy L Mines, Jalen Moore, Bridget M Nolz, Lindsey P Pibal, Autumn S Porter, Alyssa D Pratt, William A Rauch, Althea J Rembold, Abbigail M Schmidt, Joseph P Stibral, Joanie A Villafuerte, Courtney C Wenande, Derek Wilkens, Ethan A Wishon
