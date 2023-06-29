VIBORG — The South Dakota FFA Association conducted its annual Leadership Retreat June 20 - 23, at Swan Lake Christian Camp in Viborg. A total of 65 FFA members in grades 7-12 attended from across South Dakota.

The retreats centered on a theme of, “Into the Safari: Imagine, Explore, Discover,” focusing on teaching members how to invest in their chapters’ journey and adventure to instill the FFA Motto, “…premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education.” FFA members developed and enhanced their leadership skills and self-confidence through interactive learning.

