It’s common for people to feel like they didn’t do enough to prevent a tragedy, such as an unforeseen death that occurred to a loved one. Often called survivor’s guilt, the feelings of self-blame and regret can accompany a variety of traumas to others, such as health issues, financial losses, and suicide. Survivors of the concentration camps used by the German Nazis to exterminate Jews prior to, and during WWII, have often reported feeling guilty about living.

One of my closest friends, a man who served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, told me about his recurrent bad dreams and inability to shake intrusive thoughts that he should have died instead of a fellow soldier. “Joe” said his Army buddy was killed during a reconnaissance mission after volunteering to take Joe’s place because he wanted Joe to prepare for a scheduled furlough the next day.

