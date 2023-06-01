JIME RIVERA
WESTON, Mass. — Jime Rivera of Yankton graduated with a Doctor of Nursing Practice — Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner from Regis College during the May 6, 2023, commencement exercises. Rivera was among more than 1,300 students who received degrees ranging from associate to doctoral levels.
Members of the Class of 2023 celebrated their accomplishments with an inspirational commencement ceremony at the Leader Bank Pavilion in Boston featuring WHDH’s 7NEWS “Today in New England” anchor Amaka Ubaka, who delivered the commencement address and received an honorary degree. Philanthropists Bill and Joyce Cummings also received honorary degrees.
Regis College is a coed university 12 miles west of Boston in Weston, Mass., founded by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston. With over 3,200 undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral students enrolled on campus and in fully online graduate programs, Regis provides an academically rigorous education within the schools of nursing, arts and sciences, business and communication, and health sciences.
DANYAEL NAVARRO
LINCOLN, Neb. — Two hundred sixty-four graduating seniors have completed the requirements of the University Honors Program at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
To graduate from the Honors Program, students must maintain at least a 3.5 grade-point average, complete a culminating senior project or research thesis, and fulfill other curricular requirements. This is the largest number of Honors graduates in a single term in the program’s 37-year history.
Following is a list of May Honors Program graduates from the area:
• Hartington: Danyael Navarro, College of Arts and Sciences
BRAD JORGENSEN
ST. GEORGE, Utah — In a display of academic achievement, nearly 12 percent of Utah Tech University students earned Dean’s List recognition for the Spring 2023 semester.
Specifically, 1,240 students were included on the Dean’s List. Inclusion indicates students’ strong commitment to their academic pursuits, as they must achieve a GPA of 3.5 to 3.89 for the Dean’s List. Students are also required to complete a minimum of 15 credits.
Brad Jorgensen of Creighton, Neb., was among the 1,240 students awarded inclusion on the Dean’s List for the Spring 2023 semester.
To learn more about Utah Tech University, visit utahtech.edu.
NORTHEAST COMMUNITY COLLEGE
NORFOLK, Neb. — Associate degree/nursing (ADN) and practical nursing students were recognized during a special ceremony at Northeast Community College in Norfolk recently with the presentation of their diplomas. In addition, the tradition of nursing students receiving their pins from family members or a close friend who have helped them along their journey was part of the ceremony.
The nurse pinning observance is the culmination of the students’ initial journey of professional nursing education. It is a bridge from nursing’s past to nursing’s future and is a time-honored nursing school tradition. It also signifies the official initiation into the brotherhood and sisterhood of nurses.
The graduates are among over 900 others who were recognized in two additional ceremonies to mark Northeast’s 50th Commencement.
Associate Degree – Nursing
• Crofton, NE — Abbey Maibaum.
• Hartington, NE — Liby Lange.
• Wynot, NE — Emma Greninger.
———
Practical Nursing Diploma
• Bloomfield, NE — Aubrey Jeannoutot.
• Hartington, NE — Brynn Wortmann.
• Avon, SD — Morgan Beeson.
The ceremony may be viewed online at team1sports.com/northeastcc/
LAKE AREA TECHNICAL COLLEGE
WATERTOWN —The 56th annual Lake Area Technical College graduation ceremony was held Friday, May 12, 2023, with 921 graduates.
The following area students were presented their diplomas by Tiffany Sanderson, president of Lake Area Tech.
• Riley Folker, Yankton — Law Enforcement
• Zachary Neu, Yankton — Heavy Equipment Operator
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.