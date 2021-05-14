YANKTON GENERAL FEDERATED WOMEN’S CLUB
The Yankton Chapter of the General Federated Women’s Club met on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Hillcrest Golf and Country Club. Hostesses Ruth Ann Dannenbring and Laverna Magstad greeted members on arrival. The meeting was called to order by President Kathy Harens; followed by the Pledge of Allegiance, South Dakota Pledge and the Collect for Women.
Velma Kuchta and Mary Jo Schneider made a Motion/Second to approve the minutes from the April, 2021 meeting.
Treasurer’s report was presented and approved. Report will be filed for audit. Treasurer Sandy Battin reported that the amount that members pay each month does not cover the total cost of the meals. The overrun comes out of the club treasury.
Discussion followed on how to continue our traditional charitable support of local organizations. Various scenarios were suggested: sponsor a fundraiser, increase dues, increase amount paid for meals, ask for a volunteer assessment from each member. Motion made by Ruth Ann Dannenbring, second by Donna DeJean to set the meal price at $15, increase annual dues by $10, and continue to ask for a volunteer assessment. Motion carried.
Treasurer gave a breakdown of how the annual dues of $35 is distributed. $16 goes to the state, $15 goes to the national organization, and the remaining $4 is kept locally. Since programs that the state organization supports were greatly curtailed because of COVID last year, President Kathy Harens will request a refund to the club of the $16 state dues.
A proposed budget for 2021-22 was presented. Club officers will meet on June 10th to finalize numbers for the coming year.
Liz Lynch who is serving as state president of the GFWC presented information on the state convention which will be held at the Hillcrest Country Club in Yankton on Wednesday, June 23, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Registration fee will include two meals. Following the convention meetings, Sara Hobelheinrich Egge will be the featured speaker at a 7:00pm presentation that will be open to the public. Sara is the author of “Woman Suffrage and Citizenship in the Midwest, 1870-1920,” which explores the suffrage efforts in small communities in the Midwest including Yankton County.
The convention committee will consist of Marilyn Huntley, Sandy Isburg and Velma Kuchta. All three will be voting delegates at the convention. Liz Lynch, Sandy Battin, and Ruth Ann Dannenbring will also be delegates at the convention.
A revised volunteer sheet was distributed to those present. Each member will use the sheet to keep track of volunteer hours and monetary and in-kind donations during the month.
Discussion was held on the June meeting. We will have a potluck salad lunch at 11 a.m. on June 12 at Christ the King Church. The club will provide beverages and dishes. Membership chairman Vi Ranney requested that each member bring a guest to the meeting. The program will consist of a sharing of general knowledge about the club.
Door prizes were awarded to Dee Carson, Ellen Rodenberg, Brooke VanDerhule and Eileen Lesher.
