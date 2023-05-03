COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA) has announced that the following athletes from Coach Rozy Performance-Powered by AVERA Sports Yankton have been honored as 2023 All-American Strength and Conditioning Athlete of the Year Award recipients.
The list of honored recipients include:
BERESFORD:
• Jace Adams — Football,
• Zach Boden — Track & Field,
• Juliann Seeley (2x All-American) — Track & Field
• Taylor Hoxeng (2x All-American) — Multi-Sport Female.
YANKTON:
• Thea Chance (2x All-American) — Cross Country,
• Rugby Ryken — Multi-Sport Male,
• Drew Ryken — Basketball,
• Trevor Paulson (2x All-American) — Football,
• Henry Homstad — Golf,
• Fredrick Nelson — Power Lifting,
• Cody Oswald (2x All-American) — Track & Field,
• Chayse Drotzman — Volleyball,
• Lance Dannenbring — Soccer.
MOUNT MARTY UNIVERSITY FOOTBALL:
• Rex Ryken — Offensive Player,
• Austin Vigants — Special Teams Player
• Dalyn Norman — Defensive Player.
This award recognizes these athletes, their athletic accomplishments and their dedication to strength and conditioning. Nominated by Coach Mark “Coach Rozy” Roozen of Coach Rozy Performance-Powered by AVERA Sports Yankton, the athletes were selected for their determination to improve in athletics through their hard work and efforts in performance training while maintaining academic prominence and for serving as a great role model for all student-athletes.
“We are proud to have Coach Rozy, his staff and AVERA Sports join the NSCA in its mission to safely improve athletic performance,” says Eric McMahon, NSCA’s Coaching and Sport Science Program Manager, “Supporting our student-athletes like these great recipients guarantees a stronger future for the NSCA.”
Congratulations to each athlete, their coaches, their school and families. For an updated list of the All-American Athletes of the Year award, visit NSCA.com/All-American.
Founded in 1978, The National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA) is a nonprofit association dedicated to advancing the strength and conditioning and related sport science professions around the world.
The NSCA exists to empower a community of professionals to maximize their impact through disseminating evidence- based knowledge and its practical application by offering industry-leading certifications, research journals, career development services, networking opportunities, and continuing education. The NSCA community is composed of more than 60,000 members and certified professionals throughout the world who further industry standards as researchers, educators, strength and conditioning coaches, performance and sport scientists, personal trainers, tactical professionals, and other related roles.
