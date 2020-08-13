Hy-Vee Foundation Scholarship Program
SIOUX FALLS — Hy-Vee, Inc. announces today that seven area students have each been awarded $1,000 from the Hy-Vee Foundation Scholarship program.
In honor of Hy-Vee’s 90th anniversary this year, scholarships were awarded to 90 high school seniors and college students who are part of the Hy-Vee community across the company’s eight-state region. Scholarships were awarded to high school students who work for Hy-Vee, or have a parent who works for the company, and to college students who are employed by Hy-Vee.
Local scholarship winners include:
• High School Winners — Sadie Fedders, Yankton Hy-Vee
• College Winners — Emily Oswald, Yankton Hy-Vee
Since 1969, Hy-Vee has awarded more than $2.5 million in scholarships.
“For more than 50 years, we have awarded scholarships to students who are connected to Hy-Vee and have demonstrated outstanding academic achievements,” said Jess Enos, Hy-Vee’s vice president of training and education. “The Hy-Vee Foundation Scholarship program allows us to help young students achieve their educational goals.”
High school students selected for this year’s scholarship had an average GPA of 3.98 and an average ACT score of 29. Their average years of service working for Hy-Vee was 1.81 years. For the college scholarship recipients, the average GPA was 3.81 and the average years of service was 3.03 years.
Hy-Vee, Inc. is an employee-owned corporation operating more than 265 retail stores across eight Midwestern states with sales of $10 billion annually. The supermarket chain is synonymous with quality, variety, convenience, healthy lifestyles, culinary expertise and superior customer service. Hy-Vee ranks
in the Top 10 Most Trusted Brands and has been named one of America’s Top 5 favorite grocery stores. The company’s more than 85,000 employees provide “A Helpful Smile in Every Aisle” to customers every day. For additional information, visit www.hy-vee.com.
JARED FUELBERTH
LINCOLN, Neb. — Jared Fuelberth of Hartington is among six University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduating seniors who have completed the requirements to graduate from the University Honors Program in August.
Fuelberth is a software engineering major in the College of Engineering.
To graduate from the University Honors Program, students must maintain at least a 3.5 grade-point average, complete a culminating senior project or research thesis, and fulfill other curricular requirements. This year, with the additional 178 Honors students who graduated in May, the Honors Program is on track to graduate the largest number of students in its 33-year history.
For the full list of August Honors Program graduates, visit https://go.unl.edu/jd8m.
